Alton Towers: Girl with prosthetic leg removed from ride

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA girl with a prosthetic leg was left "distraught" after being "frogmarched" from a ride at Alton Towers. Amelia Eldred, 11, from Kingsbury in Warwickshire, had queued for two hours to ride Galactica but was removed by staff shortly after being seated. Her mum, Michelle, said her daughter was...

Comments / 47

Jillian
1d ago

A man at my six flags was able to ride the superman roller coaster and he had no legs. He was ejected from the ride and died. There should be rules in place to protect her safety.

Reply(18)
21
you’re killin me, smalls
1d ago

They’re responsible & liable for her safety. That being said, the requirements should be clearly listed on the website as well as signage at the cue. Better safe than sorry.

Reply(2)
11
KD Joerg
1d ago

Without the legs and the weight of the legs to help strap her in she could possibly have been ejected from the ride. Better if you hurt your feelings rather than the death of your child. They couldn’t let her ride with the leg on because what if it was ripped off and hit somebody else killing them. This was nothing but a safety issue. Can’t believe you’re on here complaining instead of thanking God for your child’s life

Reply
12
