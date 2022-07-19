ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Penguins Past Shows What We Could Have Never Imagined – New Study

By Kamal Saini
 2 days ago
Australian and New Zealander experts have conducted extensive research into the penguin’s evolutionary past in order to better understand the fascinating birds’ transition from land to water and their ability to survive in some of the planet’s harshest settings. A new study published in Nature Communications...

