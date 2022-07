Alexis Patterson(Yahoo News) One of the unfortunate realities of True Crime comes down to the coverage. The way that a crime is received by the public can come down to the level of enthusiasm put out by both those who are investigating it and those who are relaying that information to us. The issue that often presents itself is the lack of willingness to treat all crimes the same. We see this in the case of Alexis Patterson.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO