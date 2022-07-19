ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Training ground fights, Mikel Arteta's dressing room rage - and how Aubameyang's stripping of the captaincy shocked the squad: Arsenal Amazon trailer teases incredible insight into Gunners' rollercoaster season

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Amazon Prime have released a new explosive trailer for Arsenal's All or Nothing docu-series, giving fans an incredible insight into the Gunners' rollercoaster campaign last season.

Following the success of similar series focusing on Manchester City and Tottenham, it is Arsenal's turn next, and Amazon have been given the chance to capture on camera just what went on behind the curtain during the 2021-22 campaign.

Fans of the series were treated to a 24-second teaser trailer at the end of June, but Amazon have now published an official trailer for the eight-episode series, showing training ground bust-ups between players as well as showing Mikel Arteta's fiery temper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXuIn_0gkvK1SQ00

The beginning of the trailer shows the Spanish boss explaining his methods and values and how they are 'non-negotiable'.

But as the trailer just gets going, Arsenal's early season form struggles to get going, after they lost their first three Premier League games on the bounce, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table.

After being described as 'intense' by Rob Holding, Arteta is seen in the dressing room shouting at his players saying that 'when I lose a duel, I get upset'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAb4c_0gkvK1SQ00
Arteta can be seen losing his temper multiple times in the new trailer released by Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKVTr_0gkvK1SQ00
Training ground bust-ups between players is also captured on camera in the new series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3753hy_0gkvK1SQ00
Fans will also be given a glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes at the club's high and low moments from throughout the 2021-22 campaign

He can then be screaming more instructions at his players following another drab display. 'When you lose the ball, you run!' an irate Arteta says.

One of the other key events from Arsenal's season covered in the new trailer was how Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy.

Arteta shocked his squad by announcing that 'the club have decided that he is no longer our captain' in what will prove to be one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfTcp_0gkvK1SQ00
One of the key events seen in the trailer was Aubameyang being stripped of the armband

The mood continues to plummet, with one fan interviewed outside the Emirates labelling the current squad as the 'worst Arsenal team I've ever seen in my life' shortly after Nuno Tavares was brutally subbed off after just 34 minutes in the humiliating FA Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Another moment of temperatures reaching boiling point comes with an fight in training, appearing to have been between right-back Cedric and former Gunners forward Alexandre Lacazette.

It will likely prove to be a tough watch for the fanbase after their side missed out on Champions League football, despite them looking on course to finish in fourth spot.

But while there are many negatives, the trailer gives fans an insight into how Arsenal are a club heading in the right direction, following their up-turn in form towards the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrKU4_0gkvK1SQ00
Arteta's explosive outbursts feature throughout the two-minute trailer released on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6SuF_0gkvK1SQ00
Rob Holding labelled Arsenal boss Arteta as 'intense' during the behind-the-scenes look

'They have to feel that we trust them,' says Arteta. 'We have confidence in them, and whatever happens, we're going to defend them.'

Arsenal's good run of form towards the end of the season that saw them hunt down a top four spot was also captured by the Amazon cameras, with another fan claiming that fans are 'falling in love with the club again'.

The first three episodes of the fly-on-the-wall documentary will be released on August 4. The next three will be released the following week while the final two will come out on August 18.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

De Bruyne stars in Manchester City's friendly win against Club America in Houston - as new face Erling Haaland warms the bench and Kalvin Phillips impresses...five things we learned as Pep Guardiola's men show their class

Two clinical Kevin De Bruyne strikes handed Manchester City a winning start to pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Club America in Houston. In what was an occasionally tempestuous friendly on a difficult surface, Pep Guardiola gave minutes to the majority of his travelling squad – but Erling Haaland was still left waiting for a debut.
HOUSTON, TX
SPORTbible

Jules Kounde Absent From Sevilla Squad Amid Chelsea Move

Sevilla have left Jules Kounde out of their pre-season squad for an upcoming friendly against Angers amid their transfer agreement with Chelsea. The Blues are thought to be close to landing their third signing of the summer, with Kounde set to join after the arrivals of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Holding
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
SPORTbible

Mikel Arteta Breaks Silence On Oleksandr Zinchenko Transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken openly for the first time on the imminent summer signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The Gunners are on the brink of completing a four-year-deal which will take Zinchenko to North London for £30 million after Man City boss Pep Guardiola also confirmed the move, earlier this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Memphis Depay Pulls Off Brilliant Skill In Barcelona Vs Inter Miami

Memphis Depay produced a moment of brilliance, as Barcelona got their pre season tour of America off to a brilliant start against Inter Miami. It feels like it's been a long old pre season for Barca already this summer, with the long transfer sagas of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong going on for weeks.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Amazon#Spanish
SPORTbible

Arsenal Fans Are Now Acting As Mikel Arteta's 12th Man

Arsenal fans have, at least in recent history, been a polarising bunch. So much division, so much in-fighting, so much disharmony. There had been a large and ever growing disconnect between the fans and the club as a whole. The reasons have been many, including; the owners, the board, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Michael Schumacher's ex-manager accuses F1 champion's family of telling him 'lies' about the star's health as Corinna Schumacher and her daughter Gina receive award in his honour

Michael Schumacher's former F1 manager has once again accused the German racing driver's family of 'lying' about the star's health - and says he's still angry at being frozen out. Willi Weber accused the Schumachers of withholding information about the seven-time world champion, who has been kept out of the...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus hit Serie D side with nine goals in training ground friendly

On Sunday, Juventus hosted Serie D side Pinerelo at the Continassa training ground for their first friendly match of the season. Max Allegri’s men routed their amateur visitors with nine unanswered goals, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided us with some of the highlights of the match.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former PE teacher Sarina Wiegman is a tough taskmaster whose 'eyes can spit fire' but the laser-focused Dutch coach gets results and her bold early subs against Spain saved England's Euro campaign and brought glory within reach

It's all well and good sticking 20 goals past Latvia in qualifying, or attaining double figures against Luxembourg and North Macedonia. It's all well and good coasting through the group stage, racking up 14 unanswered goals to sweep aside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. But when England were really under...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester City step up their pursuit of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella but won't be held to ransom over the deal as club 'show interest' in Bundesliga star to fill Oleksandr Zinchenko void

Manchester City are still plotting a swoop for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella but only at the right price. The highly-rated Brighton defender has been subject of speculation of a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer but as yet, City have been unable to make a breakthrough with the Seagulls for the Spaniard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin makes his highly-anticipated debut for Brisbane Roar but veteran is unable to rescue a draw as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa extend their perfect record on tour Down Under

It took a while before Premier League outfit Aston Villa broke down the resistance of A-League Men's side Brisbane Roar to secure a 1-0 win in their friendly on Wednesday. Frustrated by a combination of stout Roar defending and a lack of creativity at North Queensland Stadium, England youth international Cameron Archer secured a frustrating but deserved win for Steven Gerrard's side with a 76th-minute strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

496K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy