Glen Rose, TX

Texas wildfire that has burned estimated 4,000 acres only 10% contained, officials say

 2 days ago
SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wildfire near Glen Rose, Texas, has burned an estimated 4,000 acres in Somervell County, according to officials.

The wildfire, now known as the Chalk Mountain Fire, is happening between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley Park, about an hour southwest of Fort Worth.

In an update from Texas A&M Forest Service at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Chalk Mountain Fire was at an estimated 4,000 acres and 10% contained.

Officials say the fire was spotted over FM 205 in multiple areas.

That is not the only wildfire currently burning in the state, however.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Nelson Creek Fire in Walker County burned an estimated 1,800 acres and is 35% contained.

Huntsville, home to Sam Houston State University, is the county seat of Walker County.

The city of New Waverly is also within the boundaries of Walker County.

Helicopters have been making water drops, while the fire remains active on the east and west flanks, the forest service said.

The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
Chalk Mountain Fire Grows to 4,000 Acres in Northern Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) The Chalk Mountain fire in Somervell County, Texas, has grown to 4,000 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Tuesday, July 19, according to local authorities. A declaration of disaster was made in Somervell County to combat the wildfire. The Red Cross announced they set up an overnight shelter at the Somervell County Expo Center for people affected by the fire.
North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
Kingsland Slab victim of drought

The Kingsland Slab, a low-water crossing and popular swimming spot on Llano County Road 307 outside of Kingsland, is the latest casualty of the increasingly extreme drought plaguing the Highland Lakes and much of Texas. The Llano River, which runs through the Slab area, is reaching historically low flow rates...
Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison County between North Zulch and Iola. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is approximately 100 acres in size near Waller Road and is burning through thick and harsh terrain.
Large wildfire in Walker County north of Huntsville 70% contained

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Nelson Creek fire in Walker County has shown promising signs of slowing down. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is now 70% contained and fire activity has decreased. The Forest Service also says that forward progression has been slowed. 1,852 acres of land...
Chalk Mountain Fire Now 4K Acres in Somervell County

As the large 1148 Fire destroys homes and prompts evacuations near Possum Kingdom Lake, about 55 miles to the southeast there is another large wildfire that grew in size overnight into Tuesday morning. The Chalk Mountain Fire, burning in an area between Dinosaur Valley State Park and Chalk Mountain, is...
Wildfire in Walker County only 35% contained

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — More than 1,000 acres of land are burning, and firefighters continue Tuesday morning to try and put out a blaze in Walker County. The fire starting around 9 p.m. Monday night. Around Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting the fire is 35% contained and 1,500 acres have been affected.
Drought conditions worsening across Texas

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures so far this year across the state of Texas have again grown the drought conditions statewide. With temperatures at or nearing record highs across the state and an average of under 8 inches of rain so far in 2022, Texas’ drought conditions continue to worsen.
Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
Evacuation order spurred by spreading fire lifted in Hood County

Some Hood County residents are no longer being ordered to evacuate after a grass fire has broken out in the area.f. Residents in the area of Hutchinson, Coleman Ranch Road, Rock Church Highway, Nocal Court in Tolar and anywhere where sirens are set off were ordered to evacuate Tuesday night, according to the Hood County Twitter account. The evacuation order was lifted about two and a half hours later.
