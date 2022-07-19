Texas wildfire that has burned estimated 4,000 acres only 10% contained, officials say

EMBED <> More Videos Wildfire near Glen Rose burning more than 1,500 acres, officials say

SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wildfire near Glen Rose, Texas, has burned an estimated 4,000 acres in Somervell County, according to officials.

The wildfire, now known as the Chalk Mountain Fire, is happening between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley Park, about an hour southwest of Fort Worth.

In an update from Texas A&M Forest Service at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Chalk Mountain Fire was at an estimated 4,000 acres and 10% contained.

Officials say the fire was spotted over FM 205 in multiple areas.

That is not the only wildfire currently burning in the state, however.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Nelson Creek Fire in Walker County burned an estimated 1,800 acres and is 35% contained.

Huntsville, home to Sam Houston State University, is the county seat of Walker County.

The city of New Waverly is also within the boundaries of Walker County.

Helicopters have been making water drops, while the fire remains active on the east and west flanks, the forest service said.