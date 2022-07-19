ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb, Marshall by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on...

Heat Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Cobb, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Haralson; Paulding; Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Paulding, Haralson, west central Cobb, northwestern Carroll and southern Polk Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1036 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Braswell to Antioch to near Mars Hills, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dallas, Buchanan, Powder Springs, Bremen, Temple, Rockmart, Hiram, Tallapoosa, Waco, Braswell, Yorkville, Eubank Lake, Antioch, Van Wert, Draketown, Felton and New Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

