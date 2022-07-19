Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Haralson; Paulding; Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Paulding, Haralson, west central Cobb, northwestern Carroll and southern Polk Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1036 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Braswell to Antioch to near Mars Hills, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dallas, Buchanan, Powder Springs, Bremen, Temple, Rockmart, Hiram, Tallapoosa, Waco, Braswell, Yorkville, Eubank Lake, Antioch, Van Wert, Draketown, Felton and New Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
