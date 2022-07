UPDATE [3 pm July 20, 2022]: K-9 Ace has been safely located. He was located about 1/2 a mile from his home. Thank you to the nearby neighbor who saw him and called it in. EDMONDS, Wash., July 20, 2022 — Edmonds PD‘s K-9 Ace is missing from unincorporated Lake Stevens. He escaped overnight from his residence in the 12300 block of 2nd Street SE in Lake Stevens. He is not wearing a collar. If seen, please call 911.

