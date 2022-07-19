Chesapeake Bay Program offers free webinar on healing benefits of nature

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest Blog

Join the Chesapeake Bay Program's Diversity Workgroup in learning about how nature can benefit your mental and physical health in a special online program July 20 from Noon to 1:00 p.m.

Nature has been shown to help people destress and improve their mental health, and in the Chesapeake Bay region, there are tons of ways to get outdoors.

Join the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Diversity Workgroup for a lunch-time webinar about the healing powers of nature. Listen to three experts discuss the impact of time outdoors and the best way to rejuvenate and empower yourself through nature.

Speakers include:

Jackie Kuang from the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Programs Abby Cocke from the Baltimore Office of Sustainability's Nature Nurtures Program Ra’mon Brown from Holistic Life Foundation

Click Here to register for this free program .