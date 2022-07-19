ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Gluten-free cookie dough recalled over possible gluten traces

By Nexstar Media Wire, Amber Trent
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A company is recalling some of its gluten-free cookie dough because it could have traces of gluten, according to a release.

Sweet Loren’s of New York is recalling “one lot code” of its Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz, according to the FDA.

The recalled cookie dough was “distributed in FL, LA, MA, NY, NJ, SC, NC, OR, UT, IL, TX, GA, CA, CO, WA, IN, PA, MD, DC, TN, AL, MI, OH, DC, KY, AR, AK” in grocery stores, the release stated.

The affected cookie dough has Lot Code AF22 115 and a Best by Date of Dec. 1, 2022.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the issue was found through in-house product testing, and the “oat flour used was determined to have traces of gluten.”

Anyone who is allergic or severely sensitive to gluten could have a reaction if they eat any of this product, according to a statement.

Officials said that no illnesses have been reported, and no other lots of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough are impacted by the recall.

Anyone who bought the affected cookie dough should return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, according to the FDA.

If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 855-496-0532 seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time or email QA@sweetlorens.com.

MarketRealist

Who Makes Jif Peanut Butter? Brand Under Recall in 2022

Several Jif peanut butter products were voluntarily recalled in May 2022 due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall, which expanded to other food products including 7-Eleven peanut butter snack packs and some sold by Del Monte, has thrown peanut butter into short supply, only lengthening the 2022 food shortage list.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Ready-to-Eat Meals Recalled Due to Undeclared Peanuts

Tovala, a Chicago-based company, has voluntarily recalled multiple ready-to-eat meals. The recall was issued on July 12 due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, with the prepared meals found to possibly contain peanuts, meaning they pose a potentially life-threatening risk to those peanut allergies. Announced in a notice to...
FOOD SAFETY
