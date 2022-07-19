ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Hydrothermal field discovered 8,366-feet deep in the Pacific - 200 miles off the coast of Mexico, with mineral-spouting 'chimneys' - could help scientists map how volcanic activity has impacted life in Earth's oceans

By Christopher Carbone For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Scientists discovered a new hydrothermal field 8,366 feet beneath the Pacific Ocean covering an area as large as a football field that could help them better understand how volcanic activity has impacted life in Earth's oceans.

These deep-sea vents are located in spots where activity from the planet's crust causes tectonic plates to split and form new seafloor rock that contains cracks through which sea water percolates - similar to what hot springs do on land, these vents spout mineral-rich liquid that's heated to high temperatures.

A team of researchers from Lehigh University found this field about 200 miles off the coast of Mexico and have stated that it will help to further our understanding of how ocean life was - and continues to be - impacted by volcanic eruptions.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13T7Yf_0gkvIuYC00
'The mapping work provides a detailed picture of the seafloor so that we can monitor and quantify changes that occur when the next volcanic eruption happens,' one of the researchers says. Pictured: Hydrothermal chimneys at the YBW-Sentry vent field look like candelabra

'We were astounded that not only was the field very active, but it is larger in area and hotter in origin temperature than any other hydrothermal vent field known along this portion of the East Pacific Rise that has been studied for the past 30 years,' Daniel Fornari, a marine geologist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and co-author of the paper, says in a statement.

The researchers were able to collect fluids from the vent's black smoker chimneys and analyze them for their geochemical characteristics, which can indicate the temperatures at which the fluids are forming.

Hotter temperatures can sometimes be a sign of an impending eruption.

The Lehigh University team also installed self-recording fluid temperature loggers to provide measurements every ten minutes over two-year time periods at the active vent chimneys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcP1m_0gkvIuYC00
The seawater in hydrothermal vents may reach temperatures of over 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Pictured: Sulfide structures at the YBW-Sentry vent field have yellow iron staining, and host white Bythograeid crabs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzQFL_0gkvIuYC00
'The new vent field may seed recovering hydrothermal ecosystems after volcanic eruptions,' explains Santiago Herrera, a co-author of the study. Pictured: Sea water seeps through cracks in the sea floor, is heated by the magma chamber, becomes buoyant and is expelled back up like a spring, creating a plume of 'chemical soup'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQjah_0gkvIuYC00
'I hope our study will motivate future research efforts to target mapping off-axis areas along the global mid-ocean ridge crest to better quantify the extent of off-axis versus on-axis hydrothermal venting.' Pictured: The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Jason samples 368°C black smoker fluids using titanium syringe-style samplers for analysis

Those measurements are a way to track changes that the vents experience.

'The mapping work provides a detailed picture of the seafloor so that we can monitor and quantify changes that occur when the next volcanic eruption happens along this portion of the East Pacific Rise ridge axis,' says Jill McDermott, chemical oceanographer and faculty member in Lehigh University's Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, in a statement.

Researchers have nine vents instrumented in the entire study area.

The seawater in hydrothermal vents may reach temperatures of over 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

'The new vent field may seed recovering hydrothermal ecosystems after volcanic eruptions,' explains Santiago Herrera, a co-author who is a biological oceanographer and faculty member in Lehigh University’s Department of Biological Sciences.

'There is much still left to be discovered about deep-sea vents along the global mid-ocean ridge, both in terms of where they are located as well as their geological, geochemical and biological characteristics,' adds McDermott.

'I hope our study will motivate future research efforts to target mapping off-axis areas along the global mid-ocean ridge crest to better quantify the extent of off-axis versus on-axis hydrothermal venting.'

The researchers published their work July 18 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcbGn_0gkvIuYC00
Hydrothermal vents, like the one pictured above, can often be home to resilient organisms living near - at least until the magma chambers of an underwater volcano near them erupt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GErYM_0gkvIuYC00
Hydrothermal vents can also host vibrant animal communities such as this anemone, pictured above, that lives in 'permanent darkness' at the sea floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGovq_0gkvIuYC00
Gakkel Ridge (pictured above), located in a remote part of the Arctic between Greenland and Siberia, is where researchers first found evidence of hydrothermal venting in 2001

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Herrera
GreenMatters

Here’s How the 2022 Solar Flare Will Affect Life on Planet Earth

Because global warming is such a prevalent problem in today's society, many have developed a (completely valid) fear of the sun's wrath. It's the root cause of relentless heat waves, wildfires, coral bleaching, and more — which is precisely why the prospect of a 2022 solar flare, as well as a rapidly growing sunspot, sounds incredibly daunting.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Oceans#Earth#Ocean Life#The Lehigh University
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

496K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy