Joe Rogan jokes about 'shooting homeless people,' pays the price on Twitter

Joe Rogan i nfuriated Twitter after jokingly suggesting to shoot homeless people on his podcast .

Rogan, 54, made the comment while speaking with fellow comedian Tom Segura on a Thursday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience .

Both Rogan and Segura were smoking cigars on the podcast when the topic of Los Angeles's homelessness crisis was brought up.

Segura told Rogan that a new federal court ruling had granted homeless people greater protection over their personal property, according to a report.

"When you see stuff like that on the streets, at least in Los Angeles or California, that’s protected property," Segura said.

"Like, by law. That’s that person’s property by law."

Rogan appeared shocked by the revelation.

"Oh, a homeless person’s property is protected?" he asked.

"Absolutely. If you were to try to move that or take that," Segura responded.

"You'd get arrested. Hilarious," Rogan said.

"But they wouldn't arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people."

"I like your ideas," Segura appeared to joke.

"And if nobody claims it. I mean, nobody does anything about violent crime in LA anymore," Rogan noted.

Twitter did not take kindly to Rogan's remarks.

"He is advocating for the murder of people who have nothing and are at their lowest point," one user posted.

"Nothing like a couple of rich f***s sitting around smoking cigars and criticizing people at their rock bottom," another user tweeted.