ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Joe Rogan jokes about 'shooting homeless people,' pays the price on Twitter

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjhIa_0gkvIkyA00

Joe Rogan i nfuriated Twitter after jokingly suggesting to shoot homeless people on his podcast .

Rogan, 54, made the comment while speaking with fellow comedian Tom Segura on a Thursday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience .

Both Rogan and Segura were smoking cigars on the podcast when the topic of Los Angeles's homelessness crisis was brought up.

WATCH: HUMANOID 'ALIENS' WASH UP ON AUSTRALIAN BEACHES, BAFFLING LOCAL RESIDENTS

Segura told Rogan that a new federal court ruling had granted homeless people greater protection over their personal property, according to a report.

"When you see stuff like that on the streets, at least in Los Angeles or California, that’s protected property," Segura said.

"Like, by law. That’s that person’s property by law."

Rogan appeared shocked by the revelation.

"Oh, a homeless person’s property is protected?" he asked.

"Absolutely. If you were to try to move that or take that," Segura responded.

"You'd get arrested. Hilarious," Rogan said.

"But they wouldn't arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people."

"I like your ideas," Segura appeared to joke.

"And if nobody claims it. I mean, nobody does anything about violent crime in LA anymore," Rogan noted.

Twitter did not take kindly to Rogan's remarks.

"He is advocating for the murder of people who have nothing and are at their lowest point," one user posted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Nothing like a couple of rich f***s sitting around smoking cigars and criticizing people at their rock bottom," another user tweeted.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘This is disgusting’: Joe Rogan faces huge criticism over ‘shoot the homeless’ podcast comment

Joe Rogan has been criticised over his comments about homelessness in Los Angeles during a recent episode of his controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Speaking to guest and fellow comedian Tom Segura during the episode, which aired last Thursday (14 July), Rogan appeared to joke about “shooting the homeless people” in Los Angeles in relation to the Californian city’s burgeoning homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Segura
Person
Joe Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy