In this 2019 Courier Press file photo, the late Ken Birrenbach held a picture of his beloved wife, Dorothy, who had previously passed, while presenting their $25,000 donation to Prairie du Chien Historical Society President Mary Antoine. Now, $7,500 of those funds are being used to challenge the community to donate toward a new HVAC system for the Museum of Prairie du Chien. (File photo)

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO