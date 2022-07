Transportation was halted and a massive sinkhole devoured a van after more than 4 inches of rain fell across northern North Jersey and the Big Apple Monday. Powerful thunderstorms that unleashed torrential rain and copious amounts of thunder and lightning Monday afternoon and evening across the middle leg of the Northeast's Interstate 95 corridor caused all manner of chaos on city and suburb streets. Flash flooding was a major problem in and around the New York City metro area as well as on the subways as 24-hour rainfall totals topped 4 inches in some of the hardest-hit places.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO