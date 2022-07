Certainly, people are more than familiar with the concept that when shopping for used cars, you have to keep your eyes peeled for shady deals. Unfortunately, shady sales representatives and used car dealership scammers come in all shapes and sizes. Unfortunately, even some large-scale dealerships that appear to have everything on the up-and-up can use backhanded tactics to take advantage of you. Sadly, folks in Brooklyn, New York, just went through that very experience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO