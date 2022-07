BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Daniel Fazzini, 60, of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 peacefully at home with his family surrounding him. Steve will always be remembered for his angelic voice and ability to transform even the smallest gathering into a party. He would walk into a room and sing “That’s Amore” and we all knew he had arrived. His natural musical gifting encompassed song writing, the playing of multiple musical instruments and singing. He was given a gift and self taught. He had an amazing way of knowing what song to sing at just the right moment in any given event or gathering.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO