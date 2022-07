You don't need to fly all the way to Cappadocia to catch beautiful hot air balloons swarming the sky. You can just hop over to New Jersey at the end of July. This year, the 39th annual edition of New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is taking over Hunterdon County's Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey from July 29 through July 31. Featuring colorful balloons in the most creative shapes, the festival will also have a huge music component, making it the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.

