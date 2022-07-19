ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Bowling Green Is Stocking Up On C8 Z06 Parts

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDNoa_0gkvEdMZ00

They aren’t taking chances on the C8 Z06 launch…

Anticipation as well as demand for the new C8 Corvette Z06 is incredibly high. With its reputation on the line, GM’s Bowling Green Assembly reportedly is taking zero chances in these crazy days of supply chain snafus, stockpiling a critical part ahead of the C8Z’s launch. It’s possible the automaker is reserving other components like microprocessor chips for this all-important model since it does have an image to maintain.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

This information about parts stockpiling comes from a member of the Mid-Engine Corvette Forum, so we’d take it with a grain of salt. Still, the move would make sense, which is why we still have some doubts. As much as we love certain GM performance cars, we still know the company has a history of making boneheaded moves, even after taxpayers bailed it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDJDp_0gkvEdMZ00

Even with the stockpiling of this unnamed part, it’s still possible Bowling Green Assembly has to stop production because of shortages, something we saw this year. While GM stayed tight-lipped about what caused the problem, it seems like no automaker is beyond the reach of global disruptions which seem to not be going away.

Also, with the launch of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in the latter part of the summer, we finally have some pricing info. GM revealed the car will start at $106,395 for the 1LZ. If what you want is the C8Z 2LZ, it starts at $115,595 while the 3LZ has a base price of $120,245. To get a convertible, it’s going to cost you an additional $7,000 to $7,500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIELM_0gkvEdMZ00

For those who really want to push the envelope with the 670-horsepower flat-plane-crank V8, the Z07 package will be the ticket since it comes with the FE7 suspension tune, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires, underbody strakes, and carbon-ceramic brakes. However, that will set you back at least $8,495 for the carbon flash-painted parts or $10,495 if you want exposed carbon fiber instead.

Anyone concerned with unsprung mass can pop for the carbon-fiber wheels, if the Z07 package has also been added, with an additional cost of $9,995 for flash-painted wheels or $11,995 for the exposed carbon fiber. If you do the math, it’s not hard to see how the new C8 Z06 could cost upwards of $160,000. Is that too much for the American sports car considering it starts pushing into the pricing structure for some of its European competitors? We’re sure some people might feel that’s the case, but plenty will likely be ready to shell out for one.

Source: midenginecorvetteforum.com

Comments / 3

Related
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions

Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
CARS
Top Speed

2023 C8 Corvette Z06 - Performance, Price, and Photos

Celebrating almost 60 years of the Corvette Z06, the latest iteration of the race-bred variant promises to be the best performing and most refined Z06, ever. For many Corvette enthusiasts, the Z06 is perhaps the most desirable model within the line-up. Using the success and development of the C8.R race car, the C8 Z06 will integrate the first-ever flat-plane V-8 engine ever seen in a production Chevy, let alone a Corvette.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Sports Car#C8 Corvette#Bowling Green Assembly#Chevrolet
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Engine Autopsy Reveals $20 Engine Killer

A classic chevy rebuild returns to the garage all because of a common $20 automotive part that led to the destruction of an otherwise fine engine that serves as a good reminder when doing engine work or having engine work done. Back to the Garage…on a Tow Truck. One...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value

It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
BUYING CARS
Motorious

This Beautiful Chevelle is Selling At No Reserve at Maple Brother's Kansas City Auction

This built performance legend is an American muscle car with style and power. The 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle is a model widely revered in the automotive industry for its excellent design and great powertrain options. Unlike the Camaro or Corvette, this vehicle can be called an actual muscle car with its massive V8 engine options and mid-sized platform. Turning wasn't a huge factor with these mechanical drag strip dominators, nor was focusing on a lightweight chassis. Instead, the Chevelle knew precisely what it was, the perfect production car for anyone with a love for drag racing and high-speed road antics at a comparatively low price from some of its competitors. So what makes this one so unique that you should consider it for your next automotive purchase?
KANSAS CITY, MO
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Shows Off The Celestiq's $300,000 Cabin

Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.
CARS
Newsweek

Auto Plant to Shut Down, Closing One of Company's Few Divisions in America

An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
CHINA GROVE, NC
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy