ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Steinburg to resign from NC Senate July 31

By Paul Nielsen The Daily Advance
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXBko_0gkvDioP00

State Sen. Bob Steinburg, who lost his bid for re-election in the May Republican primary, announced Thursday he plans to resign from the state Senate at the end of this month.

Steinburg, R-Chowan, said he will resign July 31 to pursue work as a lobbyist — a role that he says will allow him to continue to be an advocate for northeastern North Carolina.

State law requires that state lawmakers to spend a “6-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly before becoming a lobbyist, Steinburg said.

“I am going to be transitioning into a new role, continuing to advocate for the northeast and those entities in the northeast to the Legislature,” Steinburg said Thursday. “I have spent a decade building relationships after having the privilege of serving in both the House and Senate. I have many, many friends in each. We have accomplished so much up here in the last decade and we are on the cusp of more greatness.”

Steinburg said he expects to join forces with an established lobbyist in Raleigh but said he currently has no definite plans on who that will be. He said his experience in the General Assembly will allow him to “passionately advocate” for the needs of northeastern North Carolina.

“I’m sure there are going to be a number of opportunities that are there for me,” Steinburg said. “I had people reaching out to me right after the (May 17) election. I will be pursuing that to lobby for individual entities in the region, maybe some county and town governments in the region. I know them all well and all the challenges they have.”

Steinburg, 73, served three two-year terms in the state House prior to winning election to the Senate in 2018 and re-election in 2020.

However, he was defeated by 2,500 votes in the May 17 GOP primary for the newly configured 1st District seat by state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico. Both senators were placed in the new district as a result of legislative redistricting.

Steinburg, who garnered 44.5% of the overall 1st District vote, carried six of the eight counties in the newly drawn district. Sanderson, who finished with 55.4% of the vote, carried only two counties but one was heavily populated Carteret where he defeated Steinburg by more than 5,000 votes.

Steinburg said he waited until the state budget was passed in the just completed short legislative session, and then signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, before announcing his intentions to resign. Cooper signed the budget earlier this week.

Steinburg said another factor in his resignation was that the General Assembly is not scheduled to meet again until after his term expires at the end of the year.

“The budget was so great for the region up here, and for the entire state, so I didn’t want to do anything until that was in the bank,” Steinburg said.

The Republican Party executive committees in each of the 11 counties in the current 1st District will now meet to choose a successor to serve the final five months of Steinburg’s term. Steinburg said he believes that the local GOP committees will select state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, as his successor.

Hanig is currently running for the newly configured 3rd Senate District seat that includes five of 11 counties in the current 1st District, including Currituck and Camden. He faces Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warren County in the November general election.

“It appears, but I don’t know this for certain and I have no input in this, there is some strong sentiment to put Bobby Hanig in that seat for the remainder of the year,” Steinburg said.

Hanig could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

State officials say large layoffs are gathering steam in recent months in North Carolina

(The Center Square) —Notices of large layoffs in North Carolina have picked up in recent months, with nearly half of notices for 2022 issued since the start of June. The North Carolina Department of Commerce's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Report for 2022 details 20 plant closures or layoff notices impacting at least a third of active employees or 50 workers.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WECT

State treasurer concerned councilman thinks he’s above the law

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell is speaking out about ongoing financial issues in the Town of Navassa, and has specific concerns with the person recently appointed to serve as the town’s finance officer. Folwell said he is worried that Navassa Town Councilman James Hardy, who is serving double duty as the town’s finance officer, perceives himself as “above the law.”
NAVASSA, NC
ELON University

On Residency with the N.C. Court of Appeals with Tamara Gomez L’22

Tamara Gomez L’22 enrolled at Elon Law with two years of professional experience as a paralegal for a Charlotte law firm. During that time, Gomez discovered the many ways by which lawyers advocate for their clients. Having an older sister who also practices law likewise helped determine her career interests.
ELON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
spectrumlocalnews.com

Development and growth threaten N.C.'s biggest industry

BENSON, N.C. — John Langdon’s family has been on Johnston County land for generations. He, and now his sons, have watched as development has changed the landscape of Johnston County. “We actually sold eight acres for I-40 to be put in, and then a little later we bought...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two Eastern Carolina counties to get expanded internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina counties are among 12 in the state to be getting high-speed internet thanks to state grants. Chowan County (ATMC: Focus Broadband) and Bertie County (Spectrum Southeast, LLC) are the two Eastern Carolina counties that Gov. Roy Cooper says are set to receive high-speed internet.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Election State#Legislature#Nc Senate#Republican#The General Assembly#House#Raleigh
Charlotte Stories

North Carolina Among The Most Dangerous States To Drive In

It has been widely reported that sleep deprivation can have a serious impact on daily behaviors, like driving a car. The NHTSA estimates that in 2017, there were 91,000 police-reported car accidents that involved drowsy drivers, which led to the injuries of around 50,000 people and nearly 800 deaths. Dealer.com...
POLITICS
kiss951.com

These Are The 5 Most Popular Conspiracy Theories In North Carolina

Today, July 20th marks the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing. But there are many people who question did it really happen? While it is widely discussed is it one of the most popular conspiracy theories in North Carolina?. Well, BetKansas.com revealed America’s most popular conspiracy theories across...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WECT

A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As the saying goes, “One mans trash is another mans treasure.”. In the case of the Cape Fear Explorers, that treasure comes in the form of historical artifacts hidden in southeastern North Carolina. Like a 1700′s blue Russian trade bead found recently in Leland by explorer Jacob O’Briant.
LELAND, NC
power98fm.com

4 North Carolina Cities Ranks As One Of The Least Educated

When choosing a place to live there are a lot of factors that play into that decision. You want a good education for your children, but additionally living in a highly educated area has other benefits. More education means higher salaries, which in turn means economic growth and higher tax revenues. The good news is two North Carolina cities made the top 10 for the most educated. The bad news? 4 North Carolina cities were ranked in the bottom 50 of the least educated. This is according to WalletHub’s latest list. The list is 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America.
POLITICS
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
161
Followers
383
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy