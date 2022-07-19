Steinburg to resign from NC Senate July 31

State Sen. Bob Steinburg, who lost his bid for re-election in the May Republican primary, announced Thursday he plans to resign from the state Senate at the end of this month.

Steinburg, R-Chowan, said he will resign July 31 to pursue work as a lobbyist — a role that he says will allow him to continue to be an advocate for northeastern North Carolina.

State law requires that state lawmakers to spend a “6-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly before becoming a lobbyist, Steinburg said.

“I am going to be transitioning into a new role, continuing to advocate for the northeast and those entities in the northeast to the Legislature,” Steinburg said Thursday. “I have spent a decade building relationships after having the privilege of serving in both the House and Senate. I have many, many friends in each. We have accomplished so much up here in the last decade and we are on the cusp of more greatness.”

Steinburg said he expects to join forces with an established lobbyist in Raleigh but said he currently has no definite plans on who that will be. He said his experience in the General Assembly will allow him to “passionately advocate” for the needs of northeastern North Carolina.

“I’m sure there are going to be a number of opportunities that are there for me,” Steinburg said. “I had people reaching out to me right after the (May 17) election. I will be pursuing that to lobby for individual entities in the region, maybe some county and town governments in the region. I know them all well and all the challenges they have.”

Steinburg, 73, served three two-year terms in the state House prior to winning election to the Senate in 2018 and re-election in 2020.

However, he was defeated by 2,500 votes in the May 17 GOP primary for the newly configured 1st District seat by state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico. Both senators were placed in the new district as a result of legislative redistricting.

Steinburg, who garnered 44.5% of the overall 1st District vote, carried six of the eight counties in the newly drawn district. Sanderson, who finished with 55.4% of the vote, carried only two counties but one was heavily populated Carteret where he defeated Steinburg by more than 5,000 votes.

Steinburg said he waited until the state budget was passed in the just completed short legislative session, and then signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, before announcing his intentions to resign. Cooper signed the budget earlier this week.

Steinburg said another factor in his resignation was that the General Assembly is not scheduled to meet again until after his term expires at the end of the year.

“The budget was so great for the region up here, and for the entire state, so I didn’t want to do anything until that was in the bank,” Steinburg said.

The Republican Party executive committees in each of the 11 counties in the current 1st District will now meet to choose a successor to serve the final five months of Steinburg’s term. Steinburg said he believes that the local GOP committees will select state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, as his successor.

Hanig is currently running for the newly configured 3rd Senate District seat that includes five of 11 counties in the current 1st District, including Currituck and Camden. He faces Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warren County in the November general election.

“It appears, but I don’t know this for certain and I have no input in this, there is some strong sentiment to put Bobby Hanig in that seat for the remainder of the year,” Steinburg said.

Hanig could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment.