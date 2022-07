The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. There were two public comments. The Mayor gave the State of the City address. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the June 27, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 139 payees in the amount of $843,812.03; HCSP agreement; Appointment of Diana Morning to the Arts & Culture Committee; Appointment of Keri Popa to the Environmental Commission; Appointment of Karrie Waarala to the Arts Culture Committee.

