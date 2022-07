The Columbus Telegram, an award-winning daily newspaper in northeast Nebraska, is looking for an energetic reporter to lead its coverage of Schuyler, Nebraska for the Schuyler Sun a nearby community. The reporter will publish stories about government, schools and the people in the community. Schuyler is a community about 16 miles west of Columbus. The incumbent benefits from smaller community living, yet is only a short drive to Lincoln and Omaha to tap into bigger city amenities such as sports, nightlife, museums and much more!

