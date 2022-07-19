Joint Pain? These Magnet Therapy Healing Bracelets Could Help — 3 for $18

Touchstone Indian Handcrafted Magnet Healing Copper Bracelets, Set of 3. Amazon

What do you do when you find yourself in pain? We often opt for over-the-counter pain relievers, sitting back and relaxing, possibly with a heating pad or an ice pack and a hot cup of tea. But not only does this not always work — it’s not always doable either. What if you’re out at work, with friends or running errands?

This is why we love looking into wearable pain relief options. We love something we can take on the go — and not something so obvious either. What if it were even…stylish? These magnet therapy bracelets are the perfect example!

Get the Touchstone Indian Handcrafted Magnet Healing Copper Bracelets, Set of 3 for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Each purchase gets you a set of three adjustable, bangle-style bracelets, handcrafted by artisans in India. They’re copper inlaid with brass, featuring different traditional designs. They hit right at the sweet spot where you can wear them both casually and for nicer events. But what about the healing aspect?

These copper bracelets contain rare-earth magnets inside, which are believed to help increase blood flow and therefore promote healing. They may help relieve pain, reduce joint inflammation and ease the effects of arthritis and swelling. Just make sure to wear them directly on the skin as opposed to over the sleeve for maximum benefits!

Another great thing about these Touchstone bracelets is that they come in so many variations. There are 18 different sets you can choose from on the Amazon page, so you can find your favorite designs, or possibly opt for a wider or thinner bracelet style.

Find one you love and another a friend or family member would love? These bracelets even come in very giftable packaging, so if you want to grab a set for someone else, we say to go for it! Fashionable accessories with added healing benefits? A truly thoughtful gift, indeed.

