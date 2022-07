ATLANTA – Day 2 of SEC Media Days on Tuesday was headlined by the defending SEC champions and national runner-up Alabama. Coach Nick Saban made the rounds with the media, along with star quarterback Bryce Young, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Jordan Battle. The group addressed multiple topics, including the heartbreaking loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff National Championship, what to expect this year and how the 2022 revenge tour will operate.

