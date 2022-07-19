Popular Falmouth diner hoping to reopen after early morning fire

(Falmouth Fire Department)

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Crews quickly knocked down a fire at a popular diner in Falmouth Tuesday morning. Now the owner is working hard to try to reopen the business as soon as possible, according to authorities.

The Falmouth Fire Department says shortly before 5:00 a.m., a passerby reported a fire on the roof of Betsy’s Diner on Main Street. The fire was contained to an HVAC unit and was extinguished quickly, according to fire officials, with only smoke and water damage affecting the interior of the restaurant. Because of this, the owner hopes to reopen the diner soon.

Main Street was closed this morning while firefighters worked to put out the flames, according to police. The street has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

