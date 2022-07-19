ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatontown, NJ

Woman, 91, Critically Hurt In Fire Has Died: Prosecutor

Country Club Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 91-year-old woman critically hurt in an apartment house fire has died, authorities said.

Ethel John was one of five people injured in the fire, which broke out at about 10 a.m. on July 11 at Country Club Apartments in Eatontown, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

John’s dog also was fatally injured in the fire. Patch.com said the dog died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

