Former IU dean asks for investigation into Rokita’s comments about doctor in abortion case

Before the Dobbs decision overturned Americans’ right to abortion, I reported out the story of Shirley Wheeler for Slate’s Slow Burn podcast. Shirley is thought to be the first woman in the U.S. convicted of manslaughter for having an abortion. Her story fascinated me because of that assumed, awful “first”—it was extremely rare for women to be prosecuted for getting abortions before Roe, even though the procedure was criminalized in many states (and was illegal in Florida, where Shirley lived). As I dug more into her story, I was won over by her bravery, too—her refusal to tell the police who had performed her abortion, despite being thrown in jail. And I was shocked to learn about the punishment she faced after getting convicted: A male judge, sentencing her to two years’ probation, required her either to marry her boyfriend or leave the state.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO