Henry County, TN

Long Day Of Competition At Eiffel Tower Classic

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, Tenn.–Jack Schultz was all smiles as he showed his market lamb Saturday in the Eiffel Tower...

www.radionwtn.com

radionwtn.com

Eiffel Tower To Be Lit Red & Green In Honor Of Fred McLean

Paris, Tenn.–City of Paris government officials and employees are mourning the loss of long-time city attorney Fred McLean who passed away on Saturday evening, July 16. In a press release issued today, City Manager Kim Foster said, “Fred had been the City’s attorney for over 40 years. Not only did he provide legal advice and assistance, but he was also a friend and mentor to many Commissioners, City Managers, and employees over the years.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Cool Off With Canoe/Kayak Event This Weekend

Dover, Tenn.–This weekend is going to be hot and a cool way to cool off is coming this weekend. The Friends of Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge in Dover are planning a canoe/kayak event and reservations are needed. The event is free, but you need to reserve your spot. Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to noon.
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

Free School Supplies At Back To School Bash Saturday

Paris, Tenn.–The Shed and the Family Resources Center are teaming up to provide children with free school supplies and backpacks at the Back to School Bash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23, at the Henry County Fairgrounds. It will be a drive-thru event again this year. While...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

New show takes deep dive into Paducah history

A new show coming to Paducah 2, the community access channel of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, will take a deep dive into the history of Paducah. The show, Rivertown Revelations: Exploring Paducah's Past, is produced by J.T. Crawford. Crawford works with WKCTC and is Associate Editor of Paducah Life Magazine. He also has a passion for the history of this area.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Raccoon Is Culprit In UC Early Morning Outage

Union City, Tenn.–About 2300 Union City Energy Authority customers lost power to their homes and business at 2 a.m. July 20,2022. CEO Kyle Ross said a raccoon climbed onto the substation bus work and made contact shutting the substation down on Reelfoot Avenue. The power was restored within 20 minutes after checking for damage and reenergizing the Reelfoot substation.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

William R. Neese

William R. Neese, 77, of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward of the public good.
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Old Hickory Steakhouse demolished after fire in 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson staple has been torn down. From 1969 to 2007, Village Inn Pizza brought in people from all over Tennessee. The spot was known to be a hang out for teens and just an overall place to have fun while being safe. In 2007 the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Fred McLean

Longtime Paris attorney, Fred McLean, age 72, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Paris. He was a partner with his brother, Chip, in McLean & McLean law firm in Paris. He was a 1967 graduate of Grove High School and a 1971 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. Fred went on to graduate in 1974 from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. He was previously board certified as a civil trial specialist by the Tennessee Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization. He had served as the attorney for the City of Paris since 1978.
PARIS, TN
Person
Laura Moss
radionwtn.com

Funeral Services Set For Paris Attorney Fred McLean

Longtime Paris attorney, Fred McLean, age 72, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Paris and services have been set at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris. He was a partner with his brother, Chip, in McLean & McLean law firm in Paris. He was a 1967 graduate of Henry County High School and a 1971 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. Fred went on to graduate in 1974 from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, AL. He was previously board certified as a civil trial specialist by the Tennessee Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization. He had served as the attorney for the City of Paris since 1978.
PARIS, TN
buffaloriverreview.com

BUFFALO RIVER RAMPAGE IS THIS SATURDAY!!

The bigger and better Buffalo River Rampage Festival 2022 will take place this Saturday, July 23, at Buffalo River Resort, 3520 Highway 13 North, Lobelville. “If it floats, it boats” is the motto of the Rampage Regatta, a timed five-mile race and flotilla. The first entries will launch at 9:00 a.m., but entries accepted until 11:00. This year, any flotation device may be used in the competition. Prizes for fastest time and most creative/best in show. Entry fee is $50.
LOBELVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Charged With Hit & Run

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man is being held on $250,000 bond in the Henry County Jail on several charges, including hit and run. Robert Corey James, age 47, was arrested Monday at the Henry County Medical Center by Paris Patrolman Colin Wyrick. In all, James was charged with hit and...
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

City of Dresden to purchase portion of court square property

The City of Dresden will purchase a portion of the property on the court square to rebuild the City Hall, Police Department, and Fire Department which were destroyed in the December 10th tornado. In its monthly meeting this week, the Dresden City Board voted to buy the Peeler property for...
DRESDEN, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Schools To Resume Previous Dress Code

Union City, Tenn.–With the beginning of the 2022-23 school year a little more than two weeks away, students in the Union City School System and their parents are preparing “to return to the norm.”. The UCSS will adhere to the dress code in place before the past three...
UNION CITY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, July 19, 2022

Patricia Ann Elliott, 78, of Murray, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Ms. Elliott was born on August 12, 1943 in Owensboro, KY to the late Howard and Carrie Beatrice Perkins Williamson. Patricia was a OTR truck driver. She will be dearly missed. She...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Murray Mission Group Helps Renovate Grace And Mercy House

Work is underway to renovate a second house on the Grace and Mercy property to offer transition housing to women. Hope in Murray started 4 years ago, shortly after they volunteered to help with the white house. When work started on the "Red House," the roof had a hole in...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Saturday Accident Claims Life of Long-Time Paris Attorney Bill Neese

Paris, Tenn.–The Tennessee Highway Patrol has officially identified long-time Paris Attorney Bill Neese as the victim of Saturday night’s fatal pedestrian accident on Hwy. 79N. According to the preliminary report issued Sunday night by Lt. Chris Hosick, Neese, age 75, was struck and killed as he crossed Hwy....
PARIS, TN
Nationwide Report

67-year-old Dell Clark dead, 40-year-old Jeremy King in critical condition after a wreck in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

67-year-old Dell Clark dead, 40-year-old Jeremy King in critical condition after a wreck in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 67-year-old Dell Clark, of Neck City, Missouri, as the man who lost his life and 40-year-old Jeremy King, of Troy, Tennessee, as the victim who suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck that also injured several other people late Monday night in West Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal four-vehicle pile-up took place on Highway 100, near Natchez Trace Parkway [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Murray State Hosts ‘Racer Ready Enrollment Days’

MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University will host “Racer Ready Enrollment Days” in July and August for admitted students for the upcoming fall as well as for prospective students. The free events will be a one stop shop for students and their families in order to be enrolled for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, which begins on August 16.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

First United Methodist, Second Harvest Team Up To Serve Families In Need

Paris, Tenn.–Paris First United Methodist Church hosted a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, serving 90 families with boxes of food, in partnership with Second Harvest. One of the organizers, Elyse Bell said: “Beautiful, nutritious fruits and vegetables were bountiful today. Protein bags of chicken, pork, and beef were also shared.”
PARIS, TN

