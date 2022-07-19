Long Day Of Competition At Eiffel Tower Classic

Longtime Paris attorney, Fred McLean, age 72, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Paris and services have been set at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris. He was a partner with his brother, Chip, in McLean & McLean law firm in Paris. He was a 1967 graduate of Henry County High School and a 1971 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. Fred went on to graduate in 1974 from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, AL. He was previously board certified as a civil trial specialist by the Tennessee Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization. He had served as the attorney for the City of Paris since 1978.

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO