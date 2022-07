If you are in the North Eastern Oklahoma area and are looking for a great way to spend the day, consider planning a trip to Pawhuska. The Merc, as Pioneer Woman fans call it, may be the big draw to the area but there is plenty to do as you spend the day in this charming town. The downtown area is lined with one of a kind shops and boutiques.

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO