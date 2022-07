LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–A reward is now being offered in the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection to a deadly hit and run in central Lincoln from early July. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers Board has approved of a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, who fled from the scene of a deadly crash on July 2 at 37th and “O” Street. Cardenas was westbound on “O” Street, when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on, driven by 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra, who died from his injuries.

