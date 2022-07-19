ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Louisiana man accused of beating, leaving victim in critical condition

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) were asked to investigate a reported battery over the weekend that left a woman in critical condition and one man facing charges.

Seth A. Barrick, 24, of Lake Charles, faces aggravated 2nd-degree battery and armed robbery charges. His bond is set at $110,000.

Detectives first made contact with the female victim at a hospital around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

“During the initial investigation CPSO Violent Crimes detectives learned the victim had been arguing with an acquaintance,” said CPSO. At which time, Barrick “struck the victim in the head with an unidentified object,” CPSO continued.

Westlake woman arrested for December 2021 crash that killed two people

Barrick allegedly made off with the victim’s wallet.

A search ensued for the 24-year-old from Lake Charles.

Deputies found Barrick on Sunday and transported him to the Calcasieu Correction Center.

CPSO says, “The victim was airlifted to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.”

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

