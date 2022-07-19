ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Everything to Know About James ‘Jimmy V’ Valvano

By Joe Kozlowski
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

In the world of sports, certain names transcend the wins and losses and speak to something more significant. James Valvano, more commonly known as Jimmy V , was one of those. While the college basketball coach found plenty of on-court success, he’s remembered for something more important: his courageous fight against cancer and unwillingness to ever give up.

Not everyone saw Valvano coach NC State to a championship, though. Some of us haven’t heard his iconic ESPYs speech. With that in mind, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Jimmy V.

Who was Jimmy V?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkvQT_0gkv7pLh00
James ‘Jimmy V’ Valvano coaching the NC State Wolfpack. | Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The man who became known to basketball fans around the country as Jimmy V was born James Valvano in Queens, New York. He played college basketball at Rutgers, even helping the Scarlett Knights find some NIT Tournaments success (back when the NIT still mattered), and, after graduation, moved into coaching.

After getting his start at John Hopkins, Valvano moved to Bucknell. He’d later coach at Iona before stepping up to the big time at NC State . There, he proved his coaching chops and led the Wolfpack to the 1983 NCAA title.

Jimmy V’s story, however, then became about something bigger than basketball. In 1992, the coach was diagnosed with cancer (metastatic adenocarcinoma, to be exact). As he battled the disease, he preached the importance of refusing to give up and, shortly before his death in 1993, announced the creation of The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Was Jimmy V a good coach?

While his legacy has transcended sports, Valvano was a pretty solid coach. During 19 seasons on the NCAA sidelines, he compilied a 209-110 record, which is even more impressive when you consider that he never coached a truly blue-blooded program.

Beyond the record, Jimmy V led NC State to a famous championship, two ACC Tournament crowns, and two ACC regular-season titles. On an individual level, he also earned ACC Coach of the Year honors in 1989.

What was Jimmy V’s famous speech about?

For all of his other accomplishments, James Valvano is most remembered for an iconic speech he gave at the 1993 ESPY Awards. The coach was given the Arthur Ashe Courage Award and, despite being ravaged by cancer, took the stage and spoke from the heart.

While it’s tough to do his words justice (you should really watch the video embedded above), Jimmy V spoke about living life fully. He spoke about the importance of cancer research and created a foundation to do just that. He pledged that, despite anything that happened to his body, his mind, heart, and soul would remain intact.

Beyond that, he spoke from the heart. The coach brushed off his time limit, saying that, in his state, he wasn’t concerned about “some guy in the back going, ’30 seconds.'” He told a humorous story about his first locker room speech. He implored the audience to laugh, cry, and think.

At the risk of being cliche, that speech told the world everything they needed to know about who Jimmy V was.

When did Jimmy V die?

While his full head of hair and unflinching positivity camouflaged the true scale of his illness, Valvano’s cancer was quite serious. He died on April 28, 1993. That was less than two months after giving his now-legendary speech and less than a year after his diagnosis.

Jimmy V was 47 years old when he died.

Jimmy V’s legacy lives on today through the V Foundation

As this post has (hopefully) demonstrated, there were a few different versions of Jimmy V that sports fans came to know over the years. There was the passionate coach, frantically sprinting around the floor, looking for someone to hug. There was the media personality, sitting alongside Dick Vitale and appearing on late-night talk shows. Then, there was the Valvano who gave the ESPYs speech and, despite his physical pain, seemed stronger than ever.

The coach’s trues legacy, however, lives on through the V Foundation. As explained on their website , “the V Foundation has awarded nearly $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide and has grown to become one of the premier supporters of cutting-edge cancer research.”

In 1993, James Valvano told the audience that the foundation’s motto was “Don’t give up … don’t ever give up,” which came from a speech that he gave at NC State a couple of weeks earlier. While that was nearly 30 years ago, they’re more than living up to those words today.

Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference

RELATED: Jay Bilas Ranks the Top 5 Players He Faced at Duke, and No. 1 Isn’t Michael Jordan

The post Everything to Know About James ‘Jimmy V’ Valvano appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting has sights set on T.J. Power

The four-star recruit has caught the eye of several Power 5 programs, setting up for competitive recruitment for the UNC basketball recruiting team. After extending an offer to 2023 four-star T.J. Power last week, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting team have turned on the full-court press. With Wednesday...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

For returning UNC hoops players, 2023 is 'championship or bust'

Chapel Hill, N.C. — March was magical for North Carolina basketball last season. The Tar Heels unexpectedly came minutes short of winning another national championship, but the real rabbit head coach Hubert Davis was able to pull out of his hat was four of his five starters returning, which is rare these days in college basketball. The players have different motivations for returning, but they are united on one goal: winning a national championship.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Top 10 recruit hearing from Duke basketball and Kentucky

Compass Prep (Ariz.) shooting guard Vyctorius Miller is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. One would think that high of a rating and ranking might translate into the rising junior already holding offers from the Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse and its Kentucky counterpart.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
raleighmag.com

16 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, July 21–27

Dr. Megan Whitney, a vertebrate paleontologist specializing in paleohistology, reveals how scientists study disease in the fossil record as part of NCMNS’ Life Before Dinosaurs exhibit. Can you dig it?! naturalsciences.org. 7/21, ongoing. Tacuterie Thursdays. One-upping taco Tuesday is Young Hearts Distilling with its new Tacuterie Thursdays featuring boards...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: How Slavery Ruined the South’s Environment

We have taken down the Silent Sam Civil War monument on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus and the statues of Confederate soldiers on many courthouse plazas. But there are other monuments to the Civil War and slavery that cannot be removed—unfortunately. In “Scars on the Land: An Environmental History...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jay Bilas
Person
Dick Vitale
Person
James
Axios Raleigh

5 great places to get barbecue around Raleigh and Durham

There are plenty of places to get barbecue in the Triangle but who stands out above the rest? Here are five terrific places to get Eastern NC-style barbecue. 1. Sam Jones BBQWhy it stands out: Sam Jones is owned by the family of the late Pete Jones, founder of the legendary Skylight Inn restaurant. Address: 502 W Lenoir St., RaleighHours: Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-8:30pm. Photo: Denny Culbert, courtesy of Sam Jones BBQ2. PicnicWhy it stands out: Picnic serves barbecue with classic southern appetizers like deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, pickle fries, and pimento cheese with saltines. Address: 1647 Cole...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

NC community colleges chief Stith resigning after 18 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The president of North Carolina’s community college system is stepping down, as board members who lost confidence in him after barely 18 months on the job accepted his resignation. Thomas Stith III, once chief of staff to then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory and a former Durham city council member, will resign effective Friday, according to a statement released Tuesday by State Board of Community Colleges Chair Burr Sullivan. The statement disclosing the resignation came days after board members met behind closed doors for three hours. Friday’s closed session was in part to talk about Stith’s performance related to his goals as president, and followed Stith’s presentation on those goals. The state board voted in December 2020 to hire Stith as the next president of the 58-college system, which is one of the nation’s largest. Now a presidential search will have to begin to seek another new leader. Four different permanent presidents and two interims have held the job since 2015.
RALEIGH, NC
24hip-hop.com

Talented NC artist Lil Iso is Gearing Up to Take Over the City

It’s always refreshing to hear an artist bring something new to the table, and authentically be themselves. Lil Iso has made it clear that this is just the beginning, but as long as he continues to create music that feels inspired, we’re always going to be happy to hear it.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Rutgers#Nit
warrenrecord.com

KNK Barbershop offers old-fashioned barbershop experience

If you step inside KNK Barbershop in downtown Warrenton, the tune of “Shave and a Haircut” might come to mind. That’s because Keith Alston and his team of barbers specialize in giving their clients an old-fashioned barbershop experience by offering facial shaves and haircuts in a friendly atmosphere.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bottle shop owners not surprised that N.C. ranked top for business

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina has been ranked the number one state for business in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” list. North Carolina was ranked CNBC’s America’s Top State for Business in 2022. The ranking says one thing that led to the...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

192K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy