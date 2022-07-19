ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

A stand-alone CHIPS bill helps China by limiting US innovation

By Keith Yamamoto and Mary Woolley, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lqk2_0gkv7npT00
Tweet

Once the undisputed leader in science and technology innovation, the United States’ position is in doubt today. If Congress passes domestic semiconductor funding alone instead of as part of broader competitiveness legislation, it will demonstrate to the world that we’re willing to pass the baton to China.

While critically important, pulling the CHIPS Act funding out of the larger legislative package, as now appears likely in the coming days, will leave important and timely scientific initiatives on the cutting room floor.

This approach would kill more than a year of diligent, bipartisan collaboration on a measure to make the U.S. a global innovation powerhouse once again.

For decades, the U.S. has been unable — or unwilling — to keep up with spending on research and development in comparison to China and other nations. In fact, federal spending in this area has tanked, falling to 0.7 percent of our GDP today compared to 1.9 percent in 1964.

In the past 10 years alone, the U.S.’s share of global research and development spending declined by 2 percent between 2010 and 2019 while China’s share increased by 7 percent.

Now, China is on track to exceed the U.S. in science and technology investment by the end of the decade. Congress must choose whether to make that path even easier for China — or it can set up hurdles in the way.

Fortunately, a solution is already in hand: Finalizing a comprehensive United States Innovation and Competition Act/America COMPETES bill would propel U.S. innovation, competitiveness and the economy for years to come. Enacting the bill is doable as well as vital to the United States’ ability to compete globally, and a conference committee still has time to reach an agreement on details.

However, with momentum waning, Congress and the Biden administration are now leaning toward passing just a small portion of this bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) could bring the $52 billion in semiconductor provisions to the floor as early as this week after Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said lawmakers should “cleave off the CHIPS and pass it.”

If lawmakers take this route, we will leave behind essential investments in regional technology hubs, STEM education and strengthening U.S. science and technology infrastructure that have garnered bipartisan support. These elements are just as important — if not more so — as boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing. We need all these pieces tied together if we hope to have a chance at keeping ahead of China.

The comprehensive competitiveness bill includes funding for increased emphasis at the National Science Foundation on Technology, Innovation and Partnerships, or TIP. This investment would bolster work across federal agencies, nonprofits and industries to enhance regional innovation and workforce development, helping to discover and bring to market the next big thing, and do so here at home.

The bill would also prioritize STEM education across all grade levels to ensure a domestic pool of well-trained students and researchers and a more diverse workforce. And it would produce outstanding educators by authorizing the National Science Corps program to establish a nationwide community of expert STEM teachers.

The challenges we face today — supply chain issues, public health, semiconductor shortages, domestic manufacturing, energy production and climate change — are all interconnected and require solutions rooted in science and technology.

The commercial benefits of new advancements accrue primarily to the nation where the innovation took place; investment in R&D has unleashed incredible economic drivers — from the microwave oven to the internet to the smartphone — in the United States since the 1950s. Now, other nations are using the U.S. playbook to drive their own economies, even as we fail to keep pace.

Passing a standalone CHIPS bill for the domestic semiconductor industry, while vital, only solves a small part of the problem. Ensuring the U.S. remains a global leader across key pillars of U.S. competitiveness requires the full scope of investment the broader legislative package would provide.

Essentially, if Congress fails to act this month on the larger bill, we will be well on the path to ceding our position as a global leader to China.

We’ve waited far too long for lawmakers to secure the resources we need to stay globally competitive. In the next few days, Congress must choose between leadership and surrender. We hope lawmakers choose wisely.

Keith Yamamoto is the vice chancellor for science policy and strategy at the University of California, San Francisco and the president-elect of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Mary Woolley is the president and CEO of Research America. They are both co-chairs of the Science & Technology Action Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

First Flight For China’s H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent: Report

Evidence is mounting that China’s highly anticipated next-generation stealth bomber is being readied to fly. China’s state-run media has dropped a strong hint that the first flight of the country’s long-awaited H-20, the next-generation bomber that’s expected to be a broad counterpart to America’s stealth bomber, could be imminent. An article, published yesterday in the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times newspaper reports that an official at the Chinese Flight Test Establishment, or CFTE, told visiting officials that China is preparing to conduct a flight test of a new aircraft. The remark is attributed to Ge Heping, the party chief of the CFTE, and the official visit is described as a “rally meeting … to mobilize personnel involved in the test.”
MILITARY
Fortune

Chipmakers may finally get their $52 billion in Chips Act government subsidies—but companies like Intel are not happy about some of the strings attached

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If all goes as planned, Congress will finally start voting on funding the CHIPS Act on Tuesday. On Monday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) said the Senate would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Gina Raimondo
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Technology Innovation#Science And Technology#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Chips
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

Engagement With China Has Not Failed

It just hasn’t succeeded yet. It has been four years since Kurt Campbell and Ely Ratner—now senior Biden administration officials responsible for policy toward China—published a seminal article arguing that Washington’s post-Cold War “engagement” with Beijing had failed because it was based on unrealistic expectations about democratizing China and flawed assessments of Beijing’s intentions and ambitions. China specialists have debated this proposition ever since. A new book by Princeton University scholar Aaron Friedberg, Getting China Wrong, expands upon the theme, with mixed results.
FOREIGN POLICY
WWD

Chinese Fashion Group Vi-ein to Go Public in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI — High-end womenswear fashion group Vi-ein Fashion Stock Co. Ltd. submitted an initial public offering prospectus earlier this month. The company is planning to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Shenzhen-based company plans to issue 19.63 million shares and is aiming to raise 402 million renminbi,...
BUSINESS
Android Police

Taking out Huawei and ZTE tech from US 5G networks will cost billions more than planned

Back in November 2019, the FCC snuffed out ties with Chinese (government-backed) enterprise, deciding that Huawei and ZTE posed a threat to US national security. Congress later allocated funds and required operators using 5G equipment from either or both vendors to "rip and replace" it all. The FCC estimated that the procedure would cost nearly $1.84 billion at the outset of the project but, as it's now turned out, that figure may have been grossly underestimated.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Congress Tackles CHIPS Act to Help U.S. Compete With China

The Senate will be making another attempt to vote on the CHIPS Act in order to subsidize companies that produce computer chips in the United States. Daniel Newman, a founding partner and principal analyst at Futurum Research, joined Cheddar News to break down what this means for semiconductor production in the U.S. "It comes down to technology leadership. It comes down to supply chain resiliency. And then, of course, it comes down to being able to compete and secure international security level," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

641K+
Followers
76K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy