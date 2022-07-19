ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

President Biden traveling to MA on Wednesday to speak about ‘tackling the climate crisis’

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)

SOMERSET, Mass. — President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts to deliver remarks on the climate.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the White House communications team said “President Biden will travel to Somerset, Massachusetts. The President will deliver remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

The Town of Somerset is alerting residents and visitors to significant delays traveling through town.

“We’re excited to welcome President Biden and his administration to the Town of Somerset tomorrow,” Acting Town Administrator Gallagher said. “Residents should expect significant road closures, detours, and traffic delays throughout the day.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments

Ley
3d ago

Is this a joke?!?!?! In the meantime, borders wide open and many other issues are not address. A young marine from Massachusetts committed suicide. Tomorrow he’ll be buried. No mention of Biden paying his respects….I just can’t!!!

Reply(2)
18
FJB 2000 mules
3d ago

You mean the over exaggerated climate crisis? I remember back in 1997 they said in 20 years most of Florida would be under water……I still don’t see rich people selling beach front property.

Reply
10
Denise A. Townson
3d ago

Wow with the price of fuel these days he could have done a zoom meeting or send a letter to say great job at Brayton Point. Ooohhh that’s right he doesn’t have to pay for it. It’s on our dime. What’s the point of this visit to get votes???

Reply
4
 

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
Government
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
CBS Boston

Over a dozen Mass. leaders were with Biden, one day before COVID diagnosis

BOSTON - The White House said Thursday it is informing close contacts of President Joe Biden, including Congress members who traveled with him to Massachusetts the day before, of his positive COVID test. Biden flew on Air Force One with senators and representatives from Massachusetts, and appeared with over a dozen local officials during his visit to Somerset.Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with Representatives Jake Auchincloss (MA-04) and Bill Keating (MA-09), were on Air Force One. In Somerset, Biden participated in a photo line with Board of Selectmen chairman Allen Smith, climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Ron Mariano,...
GOBankingRates

The Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Many retirees are living on a tight fixed income, but this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality of life or relocate to an area far away from friends and family. For those looking to live in the Northeast during their golden years, GOBankingRates has identified several cities where you can live well on a budget of $3,000 a month. For this study, only cities with a livability score of 65 out of 100 or higher and a population that was at least 10% comprised of those ages 65 and older were considered.
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
deseret.com

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a White House statement released Thursday morning. Details: Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, and is only experiencing “very mild” symptoms. He is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral used to...
Axios

Biden visits Mass. for climate change announcement

President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts on Wednesday to discuss his next steps on addressing climate change. Driving the news: Biden plans to visit Somerset, at the site of the now-shuttered Brayton Point power plant, which is being turned into the state's first offshore wind manufacturing facility, to outline his plans, according to the White House.
Boston

Vermont beaches close due to toxic bacteria

Beaches along Lake Champlain closed Wednesday due to an outbreak of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria. Several Vermont beaches faced closures Wednesday due to blooms of a potentially toxic bacteria in the water. Burlington’s busy North Beach, among other surrounding areas, barred beachgoers from entering the cool water, although temperatures soared...
