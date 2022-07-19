President Biden traveling to MA on Wednesday to speak about ‘tackling the climate crisis’

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)

SOMERSET, Mass. — President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts to deliver remarks on the climate.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the White House communications team said “President Biden will travel to Somerset, Massachusetts. The President will deliver remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

The Town of Somerset is alerting residents and visitors to significant delays traveling through town.

“We’re excited to welcome President Biden and his administration to the Town of Somerset tomorrow,” Acting Town Administrator Gallagher said. “Residents should expect significant road closures, detours, and traffic delays throughout the day.”

