Magnolia, AR

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, July 19, 2022: Welcome, Magnolia Motor Company

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnoliareporter.com formally welcomes today another new advertising supporter, Magnolia Motor Company, which is located on the U.S. 79-82 bypass. People who click on the Magnolia Motor Company ad will be directed to the company’s website, where they can take a detailed look at its inventory by type and model. Visitors can...

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, July 20, 2022: What to plant now

It’s hot as heck out there. It’s not a time we associate with planting vegetables. But we were curious, so we looked it up. South Arkansas is in plant hardiness zone 8, according to the USDA. Mid-to-late July is the time to plant beans, brussels sprouts, some types of corn, cucumbers, onions, peppers, squash and tomatoes. You’ll want to consult the Extension Service or your vegetable growing friends to learn which varieties have the best results. It’s still a little early to think about beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, kale, lettuce and spinach. So if you’re inclined to do a little gardening and think you’ve missed the prime growing season, don’t despair. Something’s always in season, or it’s always time to get ready for the next season. We bring all of this up because we want to encourage South Arkansas residents to produce more of their own food, even if it’s only in token amounts. Children need to know where food comes from, and adults need to have an appreciation for what farmers do.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Keziah Sanae Grissom

Infant Keziah Sanae Grissom made her earthly arrival on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She made her heavenly departure on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. Keziah was born June 28, 2022 in Little Rock to Kendrell Burton and John L. Grissom. Homegoing service will...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Columbia retailers sell $401,777 in lottery tickets during June

Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $401,777 in June, down from $412,423 in May, according to a report released July 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, winnings of $251,268 were awarded in Columbia County for the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Candidates for 2023 Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen Crowned in Hope

July 19, 2022 (Hope, Ark.) — The Miss Southwest/Ouachita River Scholarship Competitions were held Saturday, July 16 at Hempstead Hall on the campus of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Eight candidates competed for two Miss Titles and five candidates competed for two Teen Titles. Over $13,000 in scholarship funds, in-kind gifts, and prizes were awarded.
TEXARKANA, AR
Paranormal activity captured inside of a historical South Arkansas museum

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, Central Arkansas-based Paranormal Investigators, GhostAholics spent one night at the Newton House Museum to capture activity in the same house that’s been in El Dorado for over two-hundred years. The husband-wife duo recorded their stay at the home, ending the investigation with hours...
EL DORADO, AR
John J. Morrison

John J. Morrison, 82, of Waldo passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia. John was born on August 6, 1939 in Ochelata, OK to the late Guy Morrison Sr. and Arlene (Donaldson) Morrison. He served in the United States Army and was a Mason in Bartlesville, OK. John was a hard-working, multi-talented man working in the industries from rock masonry, oil field pipe-line construction, to highway construction.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Louisiana receives bids for Claiborne Parish bridge work

Bids for a Claiborne Parish, LA project were among seven projects for which bids were recently received by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “We had only seven projects out to bid this month, but every bit of improvement is vital to our state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “There are several small bridges being replaced, and we have a few overlay projects on various routes. We owe it to Louisiana’s citizens and guests to continually better the state’s transportation system, and that’s what we’ll always do.”
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
Wreck near Prescott takes life of Arkadelphia youth

An Arkadelphia teenager was killed and his passenger was injured about 6 a.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 south of Prescott in Nevada County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kylen Jarrel McKinney, 19, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camero in the right-hand, eastbound lane of travel. The car left the roadway on the right side and struck a tree.
PRESCOTT, AR
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Union County

COVID-19 active cases rose by 25 in Union County on Wednesday, but were down in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, the Arkansas Department of Health said. There were no new COVID-18 deaths in the five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,760. Total Active Cases:...
UNION COUNTY, AR
University of Arkansas

RazorBug Tour Presents Diploma to Grad at El Dorado Chemical Plant

Lori Ragan's former supervisor told her, "You have an HR brain; you just don't know it. Go for it." Ragan knows it now. And, she went for it - a college degree in the field she loves. The training and development specialist at Lanxess, an international chemical company with a...
EL DORADO, AR
Cars
Magnolia East Side's Sarah Story among 13 finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

Sarah Story, the Magnolia School District Teacher of the Year, is one of 13 finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The Arkansas Department of Education named the regional finalists on Friday. The regional finalists will be recognized at an event August 4 at the Governor’s Mansion. At that time, the four state semi-finalists will be announced. was recently selected as the East Side Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
MAGNOLIA, AR
COVID-19 cases number 99 in Columbia County

COVID-19 active cases numbers rose slightly in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties on Monday, dropped by one in Ouachita County, and remained the same in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Texarkana Ark. Board of Directors approved a scooter pilot program

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Following the Texarkana Texas City Council’s lead, the Board of Directors on the Arkansas side decided to try out Bird Rides, Inc. scooter pilot program. The concern from the board when the topic was first brought to a previous meeting was what happens when the scooters get left on the sidewalk.
TEXARKANA, AR
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, south- central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Valence Surface Technologies acquires B&M Painting of Camden

EL SEGUNDO, CA -- Valence Surface Technologies LLC has acquired B&M Painting of Camden, a leading provider of surface treatment for highly engineered products in the aerospace and defense market in the South-Central region of North America. No terms were announced. B&M provides surface treatment to many leading U.S. defense...
KSLA

Dozens show up for electric bill assistance at Shreveport charity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday morning (July 19), about 40 people stood in line outside Catholic Charities of North Louisiana with the hopes of getting assistance with their bills. Meg Goorley, the executive director, says summertime is usually busy. However, with COVID-19 relief funding dwindling, more people are finding themselves...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Douglas Wayne Dunn

Douglas Wayne Dunn, 68, of El Dorado died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Malvern. Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
EL DORADO, AR

