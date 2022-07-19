Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, July 19, 2022: Welcome, Magnolia Motor Company

It’s hot as heck out there. It’s not a time we associate with planting vegetables. But we were curious, so we looked it up. South Arkansas is in plant hardiness zone 8, according to the USDA. Mid-to-late July is the time to plant beans, brussels sprouts, some types of corn, cucumbers, onions, peppers, squash and tomatoes. You’ll want to consult the Extension Service or your vegetable growing friends to learn which varieties have the best results. It’s still a little early to think about beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, kale, lettuce and spinach. So if you’re inclined to do a little gardening and think you’ve missed the prime growing season, don’t despair. Something’s always in season, or it’s always time to get ready for the next season. We bring all of this up because we want to encourage South Arkansas residents to produce more of their own food, even if it’s only in token amounts. Children need to know where food comes from, and adults need to have an appreciation for what farmers do.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO