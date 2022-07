There was no shortage of recent Buckeye greats at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Sunday. That was because the Woody Hayes Athletic Center was playing host to the CHARG1NG Football Camp, a camp led by former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller. While Sunday’s camp was the fifth edition of the CHARG1NG camp, which was first held in 2017, this was the first year the camp was held on Ohio State’s campus.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO