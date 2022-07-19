ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

George man arrested for theft, mischief

By Jeff Grant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELDON—A 30-year-old George man was arrested about 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at his residence in connection with thefts in rural Sheldon. The arrest of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from...

Sheldon man arrested on charge of intox

SHELDON—A 66-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Monday, July 18, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Garris Breems stemmed from him being found lying on the common walkway near the entrance to Autumn Park Apartments, where he lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Dows man jailed for marijuana wax, pipes

PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
PRIMGHAR, IA
Hartley man jailed for pot, pipe, grinder

PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in...
HARTLEY, IA
Walker arrested for public intox, puking

ROCK VALLEY—A 23-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Saturday, July 16, on charges of public intoxication and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Logan Michael Block stemmed from him being observed walking along the sidewalk on Main Street, according to the Rock Valley Police Department. He...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Rock Valley driver arrested near Inwood

INWOOD—A 23-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, July 17, near Inwood on charges of speeding, providing false identification information, interference with official acts, no valid driver’s license, failure to use a child restraint device and violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of...
INWOOD, IA
Inwood driver arrested on charge of OWI

INWOOD—A 32-year-old Inwood man was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Saturday, July 16, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Michael Anthony Van Engen stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Ford F-150 for an equipment violation on the 1700 mile of Highway 182 about five miles north of Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
INWOOD, IA
Sioux Center man jailed for intoxication

SIOUX CENTER—A 47-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 8:05 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Chad Daniel Study stemmed from a report of an incident at the Sidebar in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. Staff members told...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Arrested for theft, probation violation

PAULLINA—A 40-year-old Paullina man was arrested about 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of fifth-degree theft and violation of probation. The arrest of Joshua William Stanley for fifth-degree theft stemmed from a report of a 55-gallon barrel of specialty aluminum piece metal stolen from an acreage near Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
Hiding Rock Rapids man arrested for OWI

ROCK RAPIDS—A 20-year-old Rock Rapids was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Damean Michael Kelderman stemmed from locating his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at 1652 Harrison Ave. southeast...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Alton man arrested on several warrants

ALTON—A 44-year-old Alton man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on Sioux County warrants for assault, disorderly conduct, accessory after the fact, obstructing prosecution or defense and violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from him being observed running into an...
ALTON, IA
Sanborn Woman Sentenced For Drug Charges

Sibley, IA (KICD) — 50 year old Christine Anne Lynch of Sanborn pled guilty to charges of first offense Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Marijuana last week. Lynch originally pled not guilty at her arraignment following her arrest in April of last year. In addition to more than...
SANBORN, IA
Three charged after stop in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Three people were charged following a traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, in Rock Rapids. The arrests stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Kia Forte EX on the 600 block of South Tama Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Public Safety
George woman charged for OWI after crash

INWOOD—A 46-year-old George woman was cited Saturday, July 16, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The citing of Jennifer Toletha Raines Jackson stemmed from her being involved in a one-vehicle crash about 4:50 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the intersection of Highway 182 and 180th Street about five miles north of Inwood, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
GEORGE, IA
Sheldon woman arrested for public intox

SHELDON—A 28-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Samantha Dorothy Edwards stemmed from an investigation of a domestic violence complaint at Northpark Apartments in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Edwards was told to go...
Female jailed for theft, booze under age

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 4:40 p.m. Friday, July 15, on charges of third-degree theft, interference with official acts and possession/purchase of alcohol under age. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Ann Severson stemmed from an investigation of a theft earlier in the day at a...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Stop over licence plates leads to drug arrests in Alcester, South Dakota

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — Alcester police pulled a driver over yesterday for substitution of license plates. The man, from Spink County, was arrested on multiple drug charges after officers found methamphetamine, over $3000 cash, and other items indicating distribution of a controlled substance. Later, a search warrant was conducted on the residence the driver had recently moved in. Officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. There, an Alcester woman was arrested for possession and ingestion of a controlled substance.
ALCESTER, SD
Passed out Rock Valley man cited for OWI

ROCK VALLEY—A 49-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, with second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jeffery Paul Johnson stemmed from him being found passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in a parking lot in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
$100K in damage at car dealerships by man with ax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The same day he completed his prison sentence, a Rapid City man is accused of causing more than $100,000 worth of damage to cars at multiple Sioux Falls dealerships. When Sioux Falls Police arrived at 41st Street Auto at 9 p.m. Tuesday, they discovered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Doon Man Sentenced To Indeterminate 10-Year Prison Term For Homicide By Vehicle

Orange City, Iowa — A Doon man has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term as the result of an accident that killed a Hull woman last September. According to Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, 28-year-old Seth Thomas DeJong of Doon has been sentenced for the crime of Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless, a Class C Felony.
DOON, IA

