George man arrested for theft, mischief

INWOOD—A 46-year-old George woman was cited Saturday, July 16, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The citing of Jennifer Toletha Raines Jackson stemmed from her being involved in a one-vehicle crash about 4:50 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the intersection of Highway 182 and 180th Street about five miles north of Inwood, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

GEORGE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO