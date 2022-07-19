School Based Health Center will be offered in White County
By Dean Dyer
nowhabersham.com
2 days ago
CLEVELAND – The White County Board of Education recently approved the establishment of a School-Based Health Center. This program is a collaborative effort of White County Family Connection, Medlink, and White County Schools. SBHCs are health clinics located in schools that provide preventive and primary care to students....
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the first day of classes approaches and with COVID-19 cases rising, one of the largest counties in metro Atlanta is preparing for students to come back to class. Gwinnett County Public Schools informed 11Alive that it will enforce face masks for all staff while...
Volunteers for Literacy of Habersham County is celebrating the success of its summer reading program. During June and July, the local nonprofit gave more than 900 new and gently used books to approximately 180 children and teens. For the past five years, VFL has partnered with Habersham County Schools’ Summer...
All Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) students will begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 3, with a staggered start for in-person learning. Kindergartners, 1st, 6th, and 9th graders, as well as students with special needs who are served in a small-group will start in-person learning on August 3. All other students will participate in digital learning at home. On August 4, in-person learning begins for all other grades.
HALL COUNTY, Ga — The Gainesville City School District plans to spend nearly $1 million on hiring an armed security guard to stand guard in every single one of its buildings. At a school board meeting on Monday, Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams announced the plan, acknowledging...
Parents urged to fill out free/reduced applications. After two years of universal free school lunch that was part of pandemic relief efforts, parents will have to pay in full for students’ meals unless they qualify for free and reduced rates. The change came last month after Congress did not renew waivers that made the free lunches possible.
BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A Banks County Sheriff’s Office investigator is getting backup from his fellow deputies and community as he battles cancer. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigator Dennis Elrod has recently been diagnosed with leukemia. Elrod is currently hospitalized and receiving...
Habersham County Animal Care and Control (HCACC) has officially ended its campaign to raise funds to purchase a transport van. The Road to Rescue campaign raised $88,941, exceeding the $66,000 goal by 35%. “Going into the campaign, we didn’t know what to expect. We’ve never had a campaign of this...
An intergovernment stalemate over Habersham County’s proposed transportation special local option sales tax threatens to curtail county plans for the tax. Tallulah Falls has still not signed on to an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) that would allow the county to put a full penny-on-the-dollar tax on the ballot in November. Without the town’s participation, Habersham County will have to scale back the size of the SPLOST and the projects it could fund.
Suzy is graduate of Pups with Purpose and is currently looking for a new home(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The dogs of Class 17 at Pups with Purpose have recently graduated and are eager to find their forever families.
The Oconee County Planning on Monday recommended approval of rezone for a 42.76-acre shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. Planning Department staff also recommends approval of the rezone, subject to conditions. Only one citizen-appointed commissioner, Nathan Byrd, voted against the motion. The Oconee Board...
A Banks County investigator, who Sheriff’s officials say can solve a case with just a phone call, was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. Investigator Dennis Elrod of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized and receiving treatment. Friends and family are asking for the community’s help paying for the lifesaving medical treatment Elrod needs and a GoFundMe page has been set up on Elrod’s behalf.
A building collapse in the Fairview community of Habersham County shortly after noon Tuesday seriously injured a woman. “It actually had collapsed on someone inside while they were attempting to dismantle the chicken house,’ said Habersham County Emergency Services Battalion Chief Dwight McNally. “Unfortunately, she was trapped. We were able to get her out pretty quick.”
ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
Mrs. Lynette Avery Drew, 93, of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her home at Graceful Care on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born in Mt. Vernon, Georgia, to the late Ernest Lee Avery, Sr. and Lucile Scarborough Avery. She was a graduate of Brewton-Parker Junior College and Georgia Teachers College. Her teaching career began in Montgomery County, then continued in Columbus and Fitzgerald, and she completed her career in Habersham County at Hazel Grove Elementary. She reached emeritus status with the Georgia Retired Teachers Association.
Emergency repairs to College Station Road now have a price tag attached. It could cost Athens-Clarke County as much as $460,000 to fix westbound lanes on College Station Road, after a broken water main rendered the road unsafe for automobile traffic. The base bid from contractor E. R. Snell was just under $370,000; the bid also includes $70,000 for contingencies and an incentive of up to $20,000 for completing the work before the August 12 deadline.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. - Law enforcement in North Carolina is looking for a person allegedly using "prop" $100 bills at businesses. The Cherokee County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office released a photo of a suspect. The sheriff's department asked anyone who sees the prop money or recognizes the suspect to call the sheriff's office at 828-837-2589.
Howard Eugene Wade, age 90, of Demorest, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Mr. Wade was born July 17, 1932, in Alto, Georgia to the late Randall and Ida Stamey Wade. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was always the entertainer. He loved spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included camping, fishing, and woodworking. He was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, where he served in many positions for over 60 years. Mr. Wade was retired from the Habersham County Board of Education with 20 years of dedicated service as an Educator at Habersham Central High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Annie Bell Wade, sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Vance Thompson, infant brother, Bobby Wade and sister-in-law, Erie Wade.
Oconee County, Ga. — A dog is back home safe with its owner today after a major rescue to pull it from a well. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the Oconee County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a dog in an open well.
Gwinnett residents of a certain age may recall the excitement when Gwinnett’s first shopping mall opened in 1984 on Pleasant Hill Road at I-85 near Duluth. But newer developments and increased competition took their toll, and the mall declined despite its prime location. After waiting years for the private...
ATLANTA - Charles Farmer of Cherokee County, Georgia, was twenty-something and newly married, when he started feeling like something was off. He loves dancing, but started feeling pain, sometimes it was in his groin, sometimes it was all over, sometimes he had a stranger tenderness in his breasts. At first,...
Comments / 0