White County, GA

School Based Health Center will be offered in White County

By Dean Dyer
nowhabersham.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND – The White County Board of Education recently approved the establishment of a School-Based Health Center. This program is a collaborative effort of White County Family Connection, Medlink, and White County Schools. SBHCs are health clinics located in schools that provide preventive and primary care to students....

