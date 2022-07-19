Check your tickets! You might have a winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Cash 5 ticket in Rocky Mount is more than $1.4 million richer.
North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that a winning $1 ticket was sold Monday at a gas station in that city.
CLICK HERE TO CHECK YOUR NUMBERS
The ticket purchased at the Circle K on Sunset Avenue is worth $1,432,942 — the ninth-largest prize in the history of the Cash 5 game.
The winner has 180 days to claim it at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
That victory dropped the Cash 5 jackpot on Tuesday to $100,000.
