Raleigh, NC

Check your tickets! You might have a winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million

By Joedy McCreary
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Cash 5 ticket in Rocky Mount is more than $1.4 million richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that a winning $1 ticket was sold Monday at a gas station in that city.

The ticket purchased at the Circle K on Sunset Avenue is worth $1,432,942 — the ninth-largest prize in the history of the Cash 5 game.

The winner has 180 days to claim it at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

That victory dropped the Cash 5 jackpot on Tuesday to $100,000.

