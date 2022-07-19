ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One more chance for storms this week

By Sherry Swensk
 2 days ago

Starting our Tuesday with sunny skies and very humid air. The monsoon brought some nice thunderstorms to various parts of the valley yesterday and clobbered the mountains and we stand a small chance of getting more rain today. It will likely be the last day for valley storms, if we see any, then a drier and hotter pattern takes over. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast lays out the very hot numbers for you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

