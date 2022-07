While we're more than half-way through the offseason, Colin Cowherd's sights are already set on the 2023 playoffs. Watch as he reveals his playoffs picks for both the AFC and the NFC ahead of the start of the season. Colin predicts an upset in the NFC East, where the Green Bay Packers, who are down a key offensive weapon will have to fend off a feisty Minnesota Vikings team, who has a new offensive-minded coach. Plus, in the AFC, Colin explains why he's worried about the Kansas City Chiefs, who are without Tyreek Hill, and lays out why he's not expecting the Los Angeles Rams to let up any time soon.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO