2022 MLB All-Star Game prediction: Odds and picks for Midsummer Classic

In most sports, All-Star games are all about offense. But, for one reason or another, the opposite has been true when it comes to Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic. Four of the last five and 12 of the last 16 MLB All-Star Games have gone under the total, including the 2021 edition, which took place at Coors Field. Bookmakers set the Over/Under for the Mile High exhibition at 11 runs. The final score was 5-2.

And when you think about how the All-Star Game sets up, it makes sense that they have been low-event contests of late. Sure, the lineups are going to be deep with star power, but those lineups will be going up against the best pitchers in the world, such as Shane McClanahan, Sandy Alcantara, Clayton Kershaw, and Edwin Diaz, all of whom can empty the tank because they’ll be pitching just an inning or two at the most.

2022 MLB All-Star Game odds (8:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Spread : AL -1.5 (+165) vs. NL +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline : AL (-105) vs. NL (-115)

Total : Over 7.5 (-115) | Under 7.5 (-105)

Home Run Derby participants prepare for the All Star game festivities
Clayton Kershaw will start at home for the National League at the All Star game
2022 MLB All-Star Game predictions

A 16-game sample is way too small from which to draw any meaningful conclusions, but it does make sense that the Under would be a more profitable venture in the All-Star Game. Oddsmakers know that casual money will likely show up on the Over in an exhibition, so they can inflate the total and likely still be able to balance their books.

And even with the current trend of the Under cashing in 75 percent of All-Star Games since 2005, it would be surprising if public money doesn’t show up on the Over, especially since the number is sitting at a very reasonable 7.5 runs. That should set up a “Pros vs. Joes” situation where the sharp money is on the Under — especially if it stays at 8 — and casual money is on the Over.

Going against the public isn’t some secret ingredient to finding success in sports betting, but in these kinds of one-off situations, you can be pretty sure that you’re getting a decent number by zigging while everyone else zags.

At time of writing, the number has moved towards 7.5. Stay up to date on this line as the game gets closer to the first pitch.

2022 MLB All-Star Game pick

IN THIS ARTICLE
