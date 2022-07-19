ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont, police searching for person of interest

By Nick DeGray, Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department found a Massachusetts woman’s body in a truck on Elliot Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Her death appeared to be suspicious and Vermont State Police are looking for a person of interest.

The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Mary Anderson from Harvard who was reported missing over the weekend. Her body was located in the truck she was reportedly last seen in Saturday night in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Police are looking to located Anderson’s former boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, who may have information on the incident. Davis also has a connection to the Pittsfield area. He is 5’6″ in height with brown hair and blue eyes.

Credit: Vermont State Police

Members of the Vermont State Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Harvard Police Department are assisting in the investigation along with the Brattleboro Police Department.

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at (802) 772-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at (802) 257-7950. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

