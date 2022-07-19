ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

TxDOT Laredo searching for new recruits

By KGNS Staff
kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is searching for some new members to join its team. In collaboration with WorkForce Solutions for South Texas, TxDOT Laredo is hosting a hiring fair. Jobs are now available in Laredo and the surrounding areas...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Laredo’s Liftfund continues to help businesses affected by pandemic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -When the pandemic hit back in 2020 many businesses nationwide struggled to keep their establishments afloat. That’s why the City of Laredo offered funding for small businesses and say it’s been a huge success. Casa de Nuestra Gente Adult Day Care is one of 184...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

The search for Laredo City Manager continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo councilmembers are trying to lay out a foundation on what to look for in a new city manager. Interim city manager Keith Selman is set to leave the position by the end of the week. For the past two days, councilmembers have held...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

WorkForce Solutions invites Laredoans to ‘Surf Into a New Career’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredoans in search of a new line of work got a chance to explore their options during WorkForce Solutions “Surfing Into Your New Career” job fair. Christina Beltran landed a brand-new job opportunity with Fuel America and is eager to embark on her future job.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo employee speaks out on ‘toxic’ work environment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another city of Laredo employee is drawing attention to the toxic work environment at City Hall. On Monday, July 18, during the public comment portion of the Laredo city council meeting, an employee expressed her frustration with the way the city is being run. Zulema Ortiz, a current Human Resources project manager for the city of Laredo, went before the Laredo city council, mayor, management, and staff to express her frustration with what she’s seen over the years. “I realize that I may be putting my employment with the city of Laredo in danger for speaking out, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and be part of the problem for not doing so. I am prepared to face the consequences that may arise from these public comments,” said Ortiz.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo searches for new city manger by hosting two-day workshop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo city officials are taking a new approach to find the next city manager. Tuesday was the first day of two of the workshops to find candidates for the role. The position will be left vacant once again after interim city manager Keith Selman’s last day....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Health Department continues to offer Covid vaccines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As coronavirus cases continue to increase, the Laredo Health Department is reminding residents that there are still plenty of vaccines available. Vaccines for kids six-months and older are still being offered for free at their facilities. Every vaccine is available including the first series and the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo proposes ordinance on BYOB establishments

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to crackdown on those businesses that allow patrons to bring in their own alcoholic beverages. During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members and different city entities discussed implementing an ordinance for businesses that are set up as a BYOB venue.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Despite low COVID cases in Laredo, residents continue to mask up

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Due to the high number of coronavirus cases, several states such as California, Massachusetts and Georgia are masking up again but here in Texas, the rules are still the same. While there is no mask mandate for Texas or the City of Laredo, some Laredoans are...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Very Hot Thursday, Not Quite 105 After Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass remains above Texas. Most of the state including our area will stay above 80 all night long again. Laredo did not get under 81F last night, Wichita Falls on the Oklahoma border had a low of 89F! The hottest air will begin to move back to the north after Thursday. We will still be plenty hot, but may stay just under 105F beginning Friday. The atmosphere above our shallow layer of gulf air is still dry, and it does not look good for rain any time soon.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County acquires funds for CDL training program

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Roughly $70,000 dollars are on the table for those interested in earning their CDL license. Webb County recently received federal funding that would prepare new truck drivers and help them earn their commercial driver’s license. Officials say they will only train 14 people. Webb County Commissioner...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

LISD ends contract for asst. principal after arrest and investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District (LISD) has ended the contract for an assistant principal at one of its campuses. The school board made the decision at their meeting last week after it was found that Guadalupe Cortinas, Jr. had recently been arrested on human trafficking charges. They were dropped a few days later.
LAREDO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

UISD executes safety audit before first day of school

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The first day of school is a few weeks away and school districts across Texas are on high alert after the Uvalde Shooting that took place back in May. Now many school districts are upgrading their school safety policies. The summer has been unlike any other...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Stash house discovered in central Laredo during welfare check

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A welfare check ends in the discovery of several undocumented people found inside a house. Over the weekend, Laredo police were issuing the check at a home located on east Price Street. When they arrived, they found 20 people in the country illegally. A minor was found among the group.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD conducts active shooter drill ahead of new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly two months since the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Since that tragedy, many school districts and businesses have held safety and active shooter drills. With the first day of school just a couple of weeks away, school safety is on everyone’s...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

NeighborWorks receives funding for affordable housing program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - NeighborWorks Laredo will be receiving a monetary donation that will help support its mission. On Tuesday morning, Wells Fargo will present a $30,000 check to NeighborWorks Laredo for its affordable housing programs. As of March 31 of this year, NeighborWorks has created 3,628 new homeowners, saved...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Border Patrol rescues migrant from water

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A person struggling to stay afloat in the river is rescued by Border Patrol. Over the weekend, the Marine Unit of the agency says they were called out to a possible drowning. When they arrived, they saw the individual and quickly pulled them into their unit.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

It’s hot hot

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Well once again it’s going to be one of those days we prefer to stay inside .High of 108 with a heat index value of 113. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police reveal identities involved in Friday’s motorcycle accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released more details about a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a National Guardsman over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened on Friday, July 15 when 31-year-old Edwin Antonion Olvera was driving an SUV on Sierra Vista Boulevard.
LAREDO, TX

