TxDOT Laredo searching for new recruits

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another city of Laredo employee is drawing attention to the toxic work environment at City Hall. On Monday, July 18, during the public comment portion of the Laredo city council meeting, an employee expressed her frustration with the way the city is being run. Zulema Ortiz, a current Human Resources project manager for the city of Laredo, went before the Laredo city council, mayor, management, and staff to express her frustration with what she’s seen over the years. “I realize that I may be putting my employment with the city of Laredo in danger for speaking out, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and be part of the problem for not doing so. I am prepared to face the consequences that may arise from these public comments,” said Ortiz.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO