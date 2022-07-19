ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

By WLBT.com Staff
WTOK-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)...

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy