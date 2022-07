Thomas E. Kuehn, 78, of North Saint Paul passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022. Tom was a United States Navy Veteran and a retiree from 3M Co. Preceded in death by his dear wife, Patricia; parents, Esther and Herman; 5 brothers, Elden, Virgil, Robert, Richard, James, and 1 sister, Beverly Arcand. Tom is survived by his children, Ellen (Merlin) Dicks of Rochester, and […]

