Environment

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Belknap, Southern Carroll, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Belknap; Southern Carroll; Western And Central Hillsborough HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough, Belknap and Southern Carroll Counties. In Maine, Interior York County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses if proper precautions are not taken.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Interior York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Interior York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough, Belknap and Southern Carroll Counties. In Maine, Interior York County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses if proper precautions are not taken.
YORK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Merrimack by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Merrimack HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...Merrimack County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness if proper precautions are not taken.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible This Afternoon into Early This Evening Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon into early this evening as a cold front crosses through the region. Some may become locally severe and produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and briefly heavy rainfall. While the threat is low, a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms are expected to develop along the Connecticut River Valley of western New Hampshire as soon as noon before moving east-northeast into western Maine through this afternoon and early evening. The thunderstorms are expected to gradually diminish in intensity as they approach the coast due to a marine influence. The period of greatest risk for strong to severe thunderstorms is between 100 and 800 PM. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive statements and warnings, and stay tuned to local media, television, and radio outlets on this developing weather situation.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

