Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Interior York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough, Belknap and Southern Carroll Counties. In Maine, Interior York County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses if proper precautions are not taken.
