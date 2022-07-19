Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible This Afternoon into Early This Evening Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon into early this evening as a cold front crosses through the region. Some may become locally severe and produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and briefly heavy rainfall. While the threat is low, a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms are expected to develop along the Connecticut River Valley of western New Hampshire as soon as noon before moving east-northeast into western Maine through this afternoon and early evening. The thunderstorms are expected to gradually diminish in intensity as they approach the coast due to a marine influence. The period of greatest risk for strong to severe thunderstorms is between 100 and 800 PM. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive statements and warnings, and stay tuned to local media, television, and radio outlets on this developing weather situation.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO