Outside of a few run-heavy teams, the NFL has become a passing league. When we think of the biggest stars, we often point to the quarterback and receiver positions. However, when the playoffs roll around, the league still revolves around the run game. A defense that can stop the run and an offense that can pound the rock will win. The need for stardom at the position isn't as prevalent, but a reliable ball carrier can be the difference between winning and losing a championship. There are players in this group that fit the mold of lead back and others that bring versatility to the offense. Either way, the position is still an important one and these rookies will look to show why.

