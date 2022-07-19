ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Woman accused of arson, setting garbage on fire

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtlxZ_0gkuzn0n00

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say surveillance video showed her using garbage to start a fire near a house.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on July 15 around 11:00 p.m., fire crews were called to a report of garbage on fire next to a residence.

Police say the homeowner claimed the fire was intentionally set and there was a video of it happening as proof.

The victim informed police of the license plate number of the vehicle on the scene during the fire that showed Patricia Ringlaben, 53, entering in.

Investigators state they located the suspected car two days later and pulled over Ringlaben taking her into custody.

Officers say Ringlaben admitted to starting the fire. She has been charged with risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and hazardous physical condition.

Ringlaben was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, her bail was set to $10,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

House, parking meter damaged at conclusion of high-speed chase

Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury Police said when a speeding vehicle hit a bump near the 30 block of N. Fifth Street, its back tires lifted nearly six feet into the air. The sudden loss of traction caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the first floor of a home occupied by a young child and mother. Juan Carols Reyes was placed into custody by Officer Harry Hungesser of the Sunbury Police Department, who said Reyes reached speeds of nearly 80...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Police end search for missing child in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police were asking for public help in finding a juvenile that has been missing for two days. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Bryan Alexander Gonzalez was last seen on July 19 at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Pine Street and East Birch Street.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of throwing meth in river, resisting arrest

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the arrest of a man they say resisted arrest after throwing meth into a river. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:50 p.m. a 34-year-old man wanted in Pike County was seen walking near Turkey Hill on Park Street in Honesdale. PSP states the man was […]
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Man accused of breaking infant’s arm and ribs

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department arrested a man who they say shook and squeezed a seven-month-old baby causing near-fatal injuries. On May 12, officials said Romie Brown brought a seven-month-old child to Geisinger Children’s Hospital in Danville for hemangioma and increased head size. The hospital reported to a Children […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hazleton, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Hazleton, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

DA: Man drives dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the arrest of a man they say is accused of driving a dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed. According to Wayne County DA A.G. Howell, Tupico Lynn Jefferson, 50, of Honesdale, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he was driving a car with a known drug […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

House fire in Plains Township turns fatal

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office confirms with Eyewitness News they were called to the scene of a fire in Plains Township. Crews were called to a reported fire at Parkview Drive in Plains Township Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. The coroner states after crews were able to extinguish the fire it […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Teen left with burns during assault, suspects wanted

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an alleged assault involving multiple suspects that left a teenager injured with burns. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened on July 9 when an altercation occurred in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County. PSP stated the victim a 19-year-old female was involved in the attraction […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Accused dealer arraigned in widespread meth ring

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man they say was involved in a drug ring selling meth and other drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties was arraigned Tuesday. According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, nine people, including a Hanover Township police officer, were allegedly trafficking drugs in...
LUZERNE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Violent Crime
wkok.com

Firefighters Kept Busy with Two Separate Fires in The Valley

SUNBURY – Firefighters in The Valley were busy battling two separate fires in extreme heat. A fire was reported at a barn on Water Front Drive near New Berlin just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters from across Union and Snyder County responded. Heavy smoke was visible for miles while crews worked to bring that barn fire under control.
SUNBURY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man suffers medical emergency, crashes his vehicle into parked car

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos say a man suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash his vehicle into a parked car Tuesday. Mark Langston Williams, 53, from Pocono Township, died after the crash at the 200 block of Cranberry Road in Stroud Township, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

16-year-old stabbing suspect charged with homicide

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement has officially charged Amir Williams with homicide after he was a suspect in an incident that left an 18-year-old teen dead with multiple stab wounds. According to the Scranton Police Department, charges for Williams, 16, have been amended to include homicide after...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced in connection with 2021 shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Almost one year later, a Scranton man has been sentenced to prison, followed by probation, in connection to a Scranton shooting that occurred on August 2, 2021. Officials say, Jonathan Rohan Diaz, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to 1 year and 4 months to 5 years in prison, followed by 6 […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man whose body was found near trail in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified a man whose body was found near a trail in Bethlehem over the weekend. Emmanuel Jose Santiago, 38, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release by the coroner's office. The coroner’s office was called to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Chase ends after motorcyclist loses control of bike, police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton City Police Officers arrested a man they said fled from police at a high rate of speed on July 17. Police say they only caught up to him after he lost control of his motorcycle. Police officers said they observed a male operating a motorcycle on West Diamond Avenue without […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Four accused of slashing man with machete

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Four men have been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a drunk man with a machete according to Scranton City Police Department. Officers said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for reports of a large group of people fighting at 2:17...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a scene in Hazleton, Monday evening, after receiving a call that gunshots were being fired. Police confirmed shots were fired in the city, near the area of North Locust Street between 9th and 10th Streets. Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker said shots were fired Monday evening, but […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy