Woman accused of arson, setting garbage on fire

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say surveillance video showed her using garbage to start a fire near a house.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on July 15 around 11:00 p.m., fire crews were called to a report of garbage on fire next to a residence.

Police say the homeowner claimed the fire was intentionally set and there was a video of it happening as proof.

The victim informed police of the license plate number of the vehicle on the scene during the fire that showed Patricia Ringlaben, 53, entering in.

Investigators state they located the suspected car two days later and pulled over Ringlaben taking her into custody.

Officers say Ringlaben admitted to starting the fire. She has been charged with risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and hazardous physical condition.

Ringlaben was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, her bail was set to $10,000.