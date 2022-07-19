ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

By KWHI101.7
kwhi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brenham man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 11:50, Officer...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

kwhi.com

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT LEADS TO ASSAULT CHARGE

A road rage incident led to an assault charge for a Brenham resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 7:00, Cpl. Malinowski responded to the area of East Blue Bell Road and North Park Street in reference to a possible road rage incident. Cpl. Malinowski was able to locate the vehicles and two subjects in the 200 block of Gavin Street who were involved in a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that the parties involved were family members and that the Suspect, Taneshia McDonald, 34 of Brenham, had assaulted the other party involved. McDonald was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies: La Grange man arrested for possession of meth, firearm

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested following a disturbance in Fayette County early Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a home off Lidiak Road in reference to a disturbance. Deputies made contact with one person in the disturbance....
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

LA GRANGE MAN FACES DRUG, FIREARM CHARGES

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a La Grange man early Wednesday morning after a disturbance call led to the discovery of numerous controlled substances. Around 12:15 a.m., deputies were called out to a residence off of Lidiak Road, between La Grange and Schulenburg, in reference to a disturbance. Contact...
LA GRANGE, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Shooting Incident In Bellville Sends Two To The Austin County Jail

During the mid morning hours of July 20th, a shooting was reported at Park Place Apartments in Bellville. Two individuals were involved in a verbal disturbance with the victim. Multiple rounds were fired into the victim’s automobile as he fled from the apartment complex. The victim did not sustain any injuries. One of the suspects involved was apprehended at the scene, the second subject was apprehended at an apartment complex in Sealy, TX. Keavon Hillsman-Ward, and Terri Ward Jr., were both arrested for Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon and were booked into the Austin County Jail.
BELLVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOUNDED IN SHOOTING IN NAVASOTA

Navasota police are investigating after two people were shot early Tuesday morning. Interim Police Chief Mike Mize says around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Ella Street for a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and is in stable condition.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

DPS VEHICLE STRUCK IN SOUTH BRAZOS CO. CRASH

A DPS patrol vehicle was hit this (Wednesday) morning as it was stopped alongside Highway 6 in south Brazos County. DPS reports say around 10 a.m., a 2006 Ford Focus was driving northbound on Highway 6 near Westward Ho, east of Millican, when it drove onto the shoulder and partially in the ditch. The vehicle struck a DPS Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on the shoulder with its lights activated, assisting a stranded driver.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

DPS investigating Austin County crash that killed Bellville woman

BELLVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Bellville woman in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17. A spokesman for DPS tells KBTX the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on SH 159 near Bellville. Troopers say...
BELLVILLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Two shot on Ella Street

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Ella Street for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and located a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital in stable condition. A...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVES AN NRA GRANT

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will benefit from a new grant that they recently received. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek announced that the department has received a $4,500 grant from the NRA Foundation and the Friends of the NRA. According to Korenek, the money received from the grant will...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

DWI Arrests Follow An Uber Driver Report And A Hit And Run Crash

An Uber driver tells Bryan police that he saw a SUV swerving on the freeway last Saturday night. That led to the arrest of a Houston man for driving with a breath alcohol level almost three times the legal limit at .238 and .223. 35 year old Wilson Baca-Ortega is also accused of letting four children…ages four through 14…ride without wearing safety belts and two children not in booster seats. The children were released to their mother. Ortega is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 dollars and a hold for immigration authorities.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one injured in Burleson Co motorcycle accident

BURLESON COUNTY. Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on state Highway 36, near Farm-to-Market 60. The preliminary crash investigation states that at approximately 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 1989 Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound – when it experienced a failure to the rear tire and overturned, causing the driver and passenger to be thrown from the motorcycle.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN WEEKEND SHOOTING

A Chappell Hill man is in custody after being accused of committing a fatal shooting on Sunday. 35-year-old Justin Jervan Thomas is charged with murder in the death of 43-year-old Larry Deshaye Hardman of Chappell Hill. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FELON WALKS THROUGH MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DRUG BUST SCENE

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name they discovered Pablo L. Guevara, 62, of 710 Brenda in Houston was wanted in Harris County. In September of 2020, he was accused of sexual assault on a teen and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in central Texas motorcycle crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed during a motorcycle crash in central Texas Tuesday afternoon. Pamela Casey, 45, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 36 near FM 60 in Burleson County, Texas, around 3:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ABILENE, TX

