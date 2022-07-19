ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nike Air Max Penny Surfaces In “Rattan” Colorway

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Max Penny 1 is currently enjoying quite the resurgence, as classic colorways have appeared throughout the past year. What’s more, the brand has even enlisted the assistance of Whitaker Group boutique Social Status, who recently dropped not...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

USA Colors Dawn On The Jordan Two Trey

July 4th has since come and gone, and yet Jordan Brand is not quite through celebrating the ol’ red, white, and blue, as they’re applying these very colors to this upcoming Jordan Two Trey. Though it may be patriotic in its choice of palette, the pair doesn’t necessarily...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
NFL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
APPAREL
Louis Vuitton
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
DETROIT, MI
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez

First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Japanese Scales Cover The Surface Of This Nike Air Max 95

From cherry blossoms to Mt. Fuji, Japanese influences have been quite common with the Nike Air Max 95 silhouette over the years. The model is indeed a darling in the sneaker scene in the Far East, and soon enough another pair will be added to the collection of must-haves. While...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Cleans Up In “Fire Red”

The Air Max 90 has indulged its wilder side many a time these past few months, playing around with everything from “Desert Camo” to a wide range of pastels. But here, the silhouette shows some rare restraint, outfitting much of itself in white. The neutral sees widespread use...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One Delivers New Multi-Color Offering

The Nike Air Foamposite One saw a slight resurgence late last year, as COMME des GARÇONS helped bring attention back to the beloved silhouette. Few releases have come about since said collaboration, however, but that may soon change as the Little Posite One will soon deliver a new multi-color offering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Daniel Arsham And The Shoe Surgeon Recreate Four Classic Air Jordans For Latest Exhibit

Daniel Arsham’s work primarily resides in the realm of homage, as the artist has previously created dilapidated sculptures of luxury cars, Spalding balls, and even a box of Frosted Flakes. And though stone is typically his medium of choice, Arsham is going an entirely different route for his latest exhibition — entitled “Le Modulor du Basketball” — commissioning The Shoe Surgeon to create four one-of-a-kind Air Jordan replicas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion In “Black”

As Nike Air Max technology continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the revolutionary application has led the way to one of the most jarring designs from the brand in recent memory: the Air Max Scorpion. Little has been unveiled via official channels, but leaked and professional imagery of the shoe...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Gets Murdered Out In “Black”

While a newer proposition from underneath the “Swoosh” banner, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus has quickly garnered attention from both casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the modified Tuned Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in an all-“Black” ensemble, a favorite among Nike Sportswear models prepped for the autumn and winter seasons. Mesh and reinforced fabric indulges in a different layout than Sean McDowell’s design from 1998. TPU overlays maintain their palm tree-reminiscent curves, connecting to an extended mudguard that sits right above a eco-friendly, Crater Foam midsole. Air Max bubbles opt for a stealthy look that compliments the upper, while trash-turned-traction Nike Grind material underfoot round out the “Triple Black” aesthetic.
APPAREL

