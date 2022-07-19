ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sen. Ryan Aument: We have the number for real growth, so let’s put it on speed-dial

By Sen. Ryan Aument
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vibrant economy is sometimes just a matter of the right number, and for Pennsylvania the right number has never been 9.99%. That’s the mind numbingly high rate our commonwealth levied on corporate net income (CNI), a rate that arguably has scared off out-of-state investors and prevented us from replacing Fortune...

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GOBankingRates

Social Security COLA Could Reach 11% for Next Year

Millions of Social Security recipients got a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase in 2022 — the biggest in decades. If inflation continues at its current rate, next year’s COLA could be much higher. Find: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check. Reminder: Social Security...
BUSINESS
Philadelphia Civic

Philadelphia is losing city workers faster than it can hire them

FWIW: I've been in processing for a seasonal Parks and Rec job for going on 4 weeks now. Just in order to get to this point, I had to make 2 doctors visits for physicals and pay $59 for clearances (nevermind the $88 for the physical and required TB test). The job pays $14.25/hour. Of course the city can't hire people quickly. Their process is not built to do so. (u/RoverTheMonster)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOXBusiness

Senate Republican to propose 'inflation relief' in new bill targeting tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: A top Senate Republican plans to introduce legislation Thursday that is designed to provide targeted relief to lower- and middle-income Americans who are struggling financially due to rising consumer prices by indexing certain tax benefits to inflation. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is set to unveil the "Family and Community...
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation’s efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. She said Biden has “very mild symptoms” and “will isolate at the White House while continuing to carry out all of his duties fully.” She said Biden has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House “via phone and Zoom from the residence.” The White House released a letter from Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, that said the president has a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania certifies primary election in 64 of 67 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has certified the results of primary elections from 64 of 67 counties, leaving out three counties in a growing legal dispute over whether to count mail-in ballots on which the voter didn't handwrite a date, state officials said Wednesday.Certification of the remaining three counties — Berks, Fayette and Lancaster — will occur once litigation is resolved, Gov. Tom Wolf's Department of State said in a statement.The May 17 primary election included nominating contests for U.S. Senate, governor, Congress and most of the Legislature.The department sued the three counties last week seeking a court order requiring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Announces "Hero Pay" and Sign-On Bonuses For Police Officers

Pennsylvania has recently announced a new officer retention and recruitment campaign to combat officer shortages plaguing the commonwealth. As calls to defund the police and the assault on those sworn to protect us continues, Police departments across Pennsylvania have been experiencing historic officer shortages. According to the PA Municipal Police Officer's Training Education and Training Commission (MPOETC), there were 1,229 officer vacancies and at least 350 openings at Pennsylvania 911 call centers at the beginning of 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

